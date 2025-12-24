 Varun Dhawan-Pooja Hegde's BTS Video From Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Leaked; Fan Claims Actors Were Shooting For Kissing Scene - Watch Video
Varun Dhawan-Pooja Hegde's BTS Video From Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Leaked; Fan Claims Actors Were Shooting For Kissing Scene - Watch Video

A video of Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde has made it to social media, in which the actors are seen shooting for a scene of their upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The fan, who shared the video, claimed that the actors were shooting for a kissing scene.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 06:51 PM IST
Varun Dhawan / Pooja Hegde | Instagram

Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde will be seen together in David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. A behind-the-scenes video of them has gone viral on social media, in which they are seen romancing each other, and the fan, who shared the video, claimed that the two were shooting for a kissing scene.

While the video, which has been leaked, gives a hint that it might be a kissing scene, one cannot confirm that it excatly a kissing scene or not. Watch the video below...

It looks like this leaked BTS video is from their Rishikesh schedule, which took place in March this year. After wrapping up their schedule there, Varun and Pooja shared a video on Instagram, and the latter is seen wearing the same outfit in it. Check out the video below...

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Cast

While Varun Dhawan plays the male lead, the film stars three female leads. Apart from Pooja Hegde, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release Date

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was slated to release this year. But, the movie has been postponed, and it will now it the big screens on June 5, 2026.

Varun Dhawan Upcoming Movies

Varun Dhawan currently has two films lined up. Apart from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, he will also be seen in Border 2. The latter is slated to release on January 23, 2026, and the teaser of the film was launched a few days ago.

Well, there are a lot of expectations from both movies. This year, he was seen in Thamma (cameo) and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. While the former did an average business at the box office, the latter failed to make a mark.

Pooja Hegde Upcoming Movies

Well, Pooja's last many films have failed to make a mark at the box office. But, she has some interesting movies lined up in multiple languages. She will next be seen in the Tamil film Jana Nayagan, which is slated to release on January 9, 2026. It is said to be the last film of Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay.

Meanwhile, Pooja has films like Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (Hindi), Kanchana 4 (Tamil), and DQ41 (Telugu).

