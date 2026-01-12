 Mastiii 4 OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani's Adult Comedy Film
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
Mastiii 4 OTT Release Date |

Mastiii 4 is the latest installment in the popular adult comedy franchise, featuring a star-studded cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, among others. Known for its humorous take on relationships and adult themes, the film has generated considerable buzz among fans eager for its release. The film, which is directed by Milap Zaveri, was released in theatres on November 21, 2025, and received mixed responses from audiences and critics alike. The film is the fourth installment in the long-running adult comedy franchise.

Mastii 4: OTT streaming details

For those wondering where to watch the film, it will be available exclusively on ZEE5, making it easily accessible for viewers at home. With its comedic flair and engaging storyline, Mastiii 4 promises to be a fun addition to the franchise, and it's sure to keep audiences entertained in the comfort of their own homes. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for a good laugh! The film explores themes of extramarital affairs, marriage monotony, and gender dynamics in relationships.

Mastiii 4: Cast

Apart from the original trio, the film features Tusshar Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Arshad Warsi, Ruhi Singh, Shaad Randhawa, Nishany Malkani, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Shreya Sharma.

What is Mastiii 4 all about?

The story of the film centers around three married men who feel unhappy and bored with their daily lives. Feeling ignored at home and weary of their routines, they decide to take a break from their responsibilities in hopes of reigniting the spark and excitement in their lives. However, what initially seems like an easy solution soon spirals into something much more serious. How will they confront their challenges? What steps will they take to overcome their problems?

