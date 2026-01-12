 Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa OTT Release- Here's To Know Everything About Vijay Varma & Fatima Sana Shaikh's Latest Romantic Film
The film follows the story of a young man named Nawabuddin Saifuddin Rahman, who lives in poverty with his mother and younger brother, Jumman, in Darya Ganj, Purani Delhi. As the eldest, Nawabuddin has shouldered the family's responsibilities from a very young age

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 02:12 PM IST
Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. Vibhu Puri's directorial film premiered at the Gala Premiere section at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 24, 2025. It was released in theatres on November 28, 2025. The film received mixed responses from audiences, and Vijay and Fatima's portrayal received widespread praise and love from the audience.

Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa: OTT streaming details

According to reports, the film is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from January 23, 2026. The film explores themes of love and sacrifice, preservation of art and legacy, the clash between tradition and modernity, and the essence of poetry.

What is Gustaak Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa all about?

The film follows the story of a young man named Nawabuddin Saifuddin Rahman, who lives in poverty with his mother and younger brother, Jumman, in Darya Ganj, Purani Delhi. As the eldest, Nawabuddin has shouldered the family's responsibilities from a very young age. He is aware of his late father's cherished printing press, which has been left abandoned. Determined to restore his father's legacy, he decides to revive the printing business. Nawabuddin's life takes a dramatic turn when he travels to Punjab for business and falls in love with the daughter of an Urdu poet.

Cast and characters: Who plays what

The film ensemble cast, including Vijay Varma as Nawabuddin Saifuddin Rahman / Pappan, Fatima Sana Shaikh as Minni, Naseeruddin Shah as Aziz Baig/ Babba, Rohan Verma as Jummah, Sharib Hashmi as Bhoore, Rohan Verma as Jummah, and Natasha Rastogi as Mother, among others.

The film produced by Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra has produced Gustaak Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa with Dinesh Malhotra under the banner of Stage5 Productions. The music of the film is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and Hitesh Sonik penned the score.

