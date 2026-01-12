 Nikita Roy Out On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Sonakshi Sinha & Paresh Rawal's Mystery Thriller Film
Nikita Roy tells the story of a writer named Nikita, whose sibling inexplicably passes away while attempting to unveil a deceitful spiritual leader, Amardev. The film was released in theatres on July 18, 2025 and received mixed response from audiences and critics.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
Nikita Roy is a mystery thriller film that dives into an intriguing cinematic experience that combines suspense, drama, and stellar performances. Directed by Kussh S. Sinha, the film features Sonakshi Sinha and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on July 18, 2025 and received mixed response from audiences and critics. Nikita Roy is now streaming on JioHotstar.

About Nikita Roy

Nikita Roy tells the story of a writer named Nikita, whose sibling inexplicably passes away while attempting to unveil a deceitful spiritual leader, Amardev. After the police determine it's suicide, Nikita delves into the case, encountering bizarre supernatural occurrences that test her reasoning, pondering whether Amardev is a fraud or if a paranormal element is at play, which leads her into a perilous situation where she must battle for the truth.

Sonakshi Sinha reveals insights into her role as Nikita

Talking about the film, Sonakshi Sinha said, "Nikita felt very real to me from the start. She's dealing with loss, confusion, and a lot of unanswered questions, yet she keeps moving forward. What stayed with me was her quiet strength, the kind that doesn't need to be loud to be powerful. Kussh's direction gave me the space to explore those silences and emotions honestly."

Paresh Rawal as Amar Dev in Nikita Roy

Paresh Rawal added, "I was drawn to how understated this character Amar Dev is. It is a character very different from the ones I've portrayed in the past. He doesn't raise his voice or announce his power, it comes through influence and presence. Playing someone who controls a room without obvious aggression was very interesting for me. I feel a film like this benefits from being watched on JioHotstar, where audiences can really settle in and absorb the details."

