 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, 12 January: Abhira Plans Birthday Party For Maira
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, 12 January: Abhira Plans Birthday Party For Maira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, 12 January: Abhira Plans Birthday Party For Maira

Abhira plans an intimate birthday bash for her daughter Maira. But, it seems that her plan will be disrupted as Meher invites herself to the party during a meeting with Armaan.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
YRKKH | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, 12 January: Today’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opens with Abhira and Armaan celebrating Maira’s birthday. However, Maira questions why her mother is celebrating her birthday earlier than the actual date. This leaves Abhira emotional, as she tearfully explains that she wants to make up for all the birthdays she missed. Abhira then decides to reveal the truth to Armaan after Maira’s birthday, as this will be the first birthday they are celebrating together as parents.

Meanwhile, Krish sneaks into Abhira’s room to uncover what she has been hiding and discovers her plan to visit a government office on the 16th to obtain a certificate.

Elsewhere, Manisha and Surekha clash once again over Kiara. While Surekha accuses Kiara of being insecure about Charu, Kiara clarifies that her late sister is her inspiration, not her competition.

Armaan later receives a call from Meher, who asks him to come to the Mittal office with Abhira. When Armaan suggests the meeting, Abhira panics and requests him to postpone it. Krish overhears this conversation, while Meher, on the other hand, leaves in anger.

FPJ Shorts
Tesla & SpaceX CEO Elon Musk To Open X Algorithm To Public Within Week
Tesla & SpaceX CEO Elon Musk To Open X Algorithm To Public Within Week
'India Engaging Germany On Ariha Shah Case With Humanitarian Focus,' Says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
'India Engaging Germany On Ariha Shah Case With Humanitarian Focus,' Says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'There Were Never Issues Within Family,' Says Supriya Sule On Tie-Up With Ajit Pawar’s NCP | VIDEO
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'There Were Never Issues Within Family,' Says Supriya Sule On Tie-Up With Ajit Pawar’s NCP | VIDEO
PM Modi’s Roundtable With AI Startups Signals Maturing Of Ecosystem: Report
PM Modi’s Roundtable With AI Startups Signals Maturing Of Ecosystem: Report

Vani is then seen watching her father on television. Noticing this, Armaan asks her whether her father appears on TV and requests her to write down his name. Before Vani can complete it, Vidya steps in and stops her from revealing the truth.

Later, Abhira and her family are shown planning Maira’s birthday party. At the same time, Meher and her father meet Armaan, expressing their wish to organise a party for Maira. Armaan refuses, stating that this is the first birthday Abhira and Maira will be celebrating together. However, as Meher leaves, she asks if she can attend the celebration. Armaan agrees, unaware that Abhira is planning an intimate, family-only celebration.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT Winner Elvish Yadav Mobbed By Fans In East Delhi, Netizens Joke 'System Hang Ho Gaya'-...

Bigg Boss OTT Winner Elvish Yadav Mobbed By Fans In East Delhi, Netizens Joke 'System Hang Ho Gaya'-...

Nikita Roy Out On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Sonakshi Sinha & Paresh Rawal's Mystery...

Nikita Roy Out On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Sonakshi Sinha & Paresh Rawal's Mystery...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, 12 January: Abhira Plans Birthday Party For Maira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, 12 January: Abhira Plans Birthday Party For Maira

Golden Globes 2026: What's Inside The $1 Million Gift Bag That Has Everyone Talking

Golden Globes 2026: What's Inside The $1 Million Gift Bag That Has Everyone Talking

'Goosebumps Aagaye', 'Nothing New': Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 Trailer Gets Mixed Response, Gets...

'Goosebumps Aagaye', 'Nothing New': Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 Trailer Gets Mixed Response, Gets...