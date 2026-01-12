Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, 12 January: Abhira Plans Birthday Party For Maira

YRKKH | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, 12 January: Today’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opens with Abhira and Armaan celebrating Maira’s birthday. However, Maira questions why her mother is celebrating her birthday earlier than the actual date. This leaves Abhira emotional, as she tearfully explains that she wants to make up for all the birthdays she missed. Abhira then decides to reveal the truth to Armaan after Maira’s birthday, as this will be the first birthday they are celebrating together as parents.

Meanwhile, Krish sneaks into Abhira’s room to uncover what she has been hiding and discovers her plan to visit a government office on the 16th to obtain a certificate.

Elsewhere, Manisha and Surekha clash once again over Kiara. While Surekha accuses Kiara of being insecure about Charu, Kiara clarifies that her late sister is her inspiration, not her competition.

Armaan later receives a call from Meher, who asks him to come to the Mittal office with Abhira. When Armaan suggests the meeting, Abhira panics and requests him to postpone it. Krish overhears this conversation, while Meher, on the other hand, leaves in anger.

Vani is then seen watching her father on television. Noticing this, Armaan asks her whether her father appears on TV and requests her to write down his name. Before Vani can complete it, Vidya steps in and stops her from revealing the truth.

Later, Abhira and her family are shown planning Maira’s birthday party. At the same time, Meher and her father meet Armaan, expressing their wish to organise a party for Maira. Armaan refuses, stating that this is the first birthday Abhira and Maira will be celebrating together. However, as Meher leaves, she asks if she can attend the celebration. Armaan agrees, unaware that Abhira is planning an intimate, family-only celebration.