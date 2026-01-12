Did Ananya Panday Like Post Calling Alia Bhatt 'Opportunist' For Praising Yami Gautam? Netizens React After Video Goes Viral

Social media is abuzz after a Reddit post triggered speculation about a possible rift between Bollywood actresses Ananya Panday and Alia Bhatt. A screen recording that has now gone viral claims that Ananya liked a post that openly criticised Alia.

The controversial post, allegedly liked by Ananya, used strong language to label Alia Bhatt an “opportunist,” accusing her of seeking opportunities by reaching out to top filmmakers across industries. The post surfaced shortly after Alia publicly praised Yami Gautam’s performance in Haq, prompting netizens to draw connections and question the timing of the alleged “like.”

The screen recording, which shows Ananya's verified account appearing among those who liked the post, was reshared by netizens. While some users expressed shock over the perceived shade, others questioned the authenticity of the clip.

Neither Ananya nor Alia has reacted to the controversy so far, leaving fans and gossip forums to speculate about what may have caused the apparent tension. The two actors have previously shared cordial equations within the industry, making the alleged social media activity even more surprising to many.

Reacting to the now-viral Reddit post, a user wrote, "Bae starting kalesh with alia was not on my bingo card."

Another commented, "What’s so funny is that’s it’s Ananya who is the opportunist in this situation."

"Thank God I am not famous because the amount of times I have liked or shared a reel by mistake would put me in jail," read another comment.

A few days back, Alia said she is now a fan of Yami Gautam after watching latter's performance in Haq. The film is based on the story of Shazia Bano, inspired by the real life story of Shah Bano.

Alia took to Instagram and penned a long note for Yami, "Queen @yamigautam you are pure craft, heart and all things gold in Haq! One of my top female performances of all time... 💖💖💖💖 As i mentioned over the phone too.. am a Yami fan waiting eagerly for all your work to once again charm and entertain us all," she wrote.

Yami replied to her saying, “It takes a brilliant actor & gem of a person herself to be so generous with her perspective! Have always admired your work & ethics, Alia! Such a heartfelt & honest conversation we had this morning! To many more of such moments & always rooting for one another, celebrating this empowerment today & everyday."