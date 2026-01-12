Bangladeshi Singer & Awami League Leader Proloy Chaki Dies In Custody, Family Alleges Negligence In Treatment

File photo of Proloy Chaki |

Bangladeshi singer and Awami League leader Proloy Chaki, who was lodged at Pabna District Jail, passed away on Sunday (January 11) while undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. His death has sparked concern and allegations from family members, even as jail authorities denied any lapse in medical care.

Confirming the development, Pabna District Jail Superintendent Omor Faruque said Proloy had been battling multiple health complications, including severe diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiac issues.

According to prison officials, his condition deteriorated while in custody, prompting jail doctors to first shift him to Pabna Sadar Hospital before referring him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital late Friday night.

“He passed away after 9 pm on Sunday while receiving treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital,” Faruque said, adding that Proloy remained under medical supervision until his last moments.

Apart from being a known cultural figure, Proloy was actively involved in politics. He was associated with the Awami League and served as the cultural affairs secretary of the party’s Pabna district unit.

Proloy’s arrest came amid a nationwide crackdown on Awami League leaders and supporters in 2024, following a student-led movement in Bangladesh and the subsequent exile of Awami League president and then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India. During this period, several cases were reportedly filed against him.

While prison authorities maintain that Proloy received appropriate medical attention, his family has alleged negligence in his treatment during his incarceration, as reported by local media. Jail officials have firmly rejected these claims, stating that all necessary steps were taken to address his health condition.

Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding his death are awaited.