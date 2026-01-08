Grok's Duplicity Exposed As It Fact-Checks Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Shraddha Kapoor's Viral Party Photos But Complies To Bikini Prompts

Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor have become the latest victims of a disturbing AI-generated trend on X (formerly known as Twitter), where users are prompting artificial intelligence tools to create misleading and fabricated photos of public figures. Several AI-generated pictures of the actresses recently went viral, falsely showing them attending a party together.

In some of the manipulated images, Deepika is seen holding a cigarette, while another picture shows her smoking. An additional AI-generated image depicts Shraddha holding a glass of alcohol. Alia is also visible alongside them in the doctored visuals. The photos led to confusion and concern among social media users, with many questioning their authenticity.

When a user directly asked Grok, X’s AI chatbot, “Is it real or AI?”, the tool clarified that the images were not genuine. Grok responded, “These images of Deepika Padukone at a party with Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor are AI-generated or edited. Fact-checks from Latestly and other sources note no verified event, inconsistent details, and AI artifacts. Deepika was actually in New York on her birthday.”

However, despite this clarification, the situation escalated when another user tagged Grok under the same post and prompted it with, “Dress them in bikinis.” Shockingly, Grok responded by generating and sharing bikini-clad images of the actresses, further fuelling outrage online.

While some social media trends are harmless, others can quickly take a disturbing turn. The current AI bikini trend on X has raised serious ethical concerns, as users are increasingly asking AI tools to generate revealing images of famous personalities. More alarmingly, some have extended this trend to women who are not public figures.

In several cases, users have uploaded real photos and asked AI models to alter or remove clothing - an act that many believe crosses the line from humour into harassment.

The trend has sharply divided social media users. While some dismiss the outrage as excessive and argue that public figures are fair game, others insist the issue is far more serious and demand stricter regulations around AI-generated content.

Several users also urged government intervention. The platform has now been granted additional time to submit a detailed Action Taken Report. Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a stern warning to the Elon Musk–led X over the generation of sexually explicit content through the misuse of AI-based services such as Grok and other tools.