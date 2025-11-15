 Adah Sharma Shows 'Kaddu Workout' To Fix Posture: 'Do This For 31 Days & Change Your Life'
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAdah Sharma Shows 'Kaddu Workout' To Fix Posture: 'Do This For 31 Days & Change Your Life'

Adah Sharma Shows 'Kaddu Workout' To Fix Posture: 'Do This For 31 Days & Change Your Life'

Adah Sharma went viral after sharing her quirky “Kaddu Workout 3.0,” using a bottle gourd to demonstrate posture-correcting exercises. She urged followers to try the routine for 31 days and tag her.

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 05:02 PM IST
article-image

In a world where most of us spend hours hunched over phones, laptops, and tablets, Adah Sharma has found a hilariously desi way to remind everyone about posture health. The actress, known for her unconventional fitness ideas and sense of humour, shared a new routine that instantly grabbed attention — a core workout done using a lauki, which she jokingly referred to as kaddu. And just like that, the “Kaddu Workout 3.0” was born.

Read Also
Vaani Kapoor Reveals Her Fitness Secret: 'No Fad Diets, 14-Hours Fasting' | EXCLUSIVE
article-image

Adah's 'kaddu core workout'

Wearing a muted printed saree, Adah demonstrated three simple exercises using the vegetable as a prop. The routine is designed for anyone who spends too much time scrolling, texting, or sitting in the same position. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Core workout 3.0. Do this for 31 days, 20 reps and change your life.”

Watch the video below:

FPJ Shorts
NLSAT 2026 Registration Begins: NLSIU Opens Applications For LLB, BA, Master’s & PhD Courses; Here's How To Apply
NLSAT 2026 Registration Begins: NLSIU Opens Applications For LLB, BA, Master’s & PhD Courses; Here's How To Apply
Palghar Crime News: Nalasopara Police Seize MD Worth ₹1.14 Lakh, Arrest Two In High-Speed Chase
Palghar Crime News: Nalasopara Police Seize MD Worth ₹1.14 Lakh, Arrest Two In High-Speed Chase
UP Govt Seeks Withdrawal Of Charges Against Accused In 2015 Dadri Lynching Case
UP Govt Seeks Withdrawal Of Charges Against Accused In 2015 Dadri Lynching Case
Mumbai News: Suspicious Bag At Andheri's Gundavali Metro Station Triggers Panic, BDDS Finds No Threat
Mumbai News: Suspicious Bag At Andheri's Gundavali Metro Station Triggers Panic, BDDS Finds No Threat

She also encouraged fans to try it themselves, adding in the comments, "Kaun kaun karega Kaddu core Workout 3.0? Tag me jab karoge I will respost ❤️".

Read Also
R Madhavan SHOCKED By This 91-Year-Old Man In Singapore Who Works 12-Hour Shifts – Watch Viral...
article-image
Read Also
Rapper Badshah Launches Premium Vodka 'Shelter 6': Here's How Much A Bottle Would Cost You
article-image

Internet reacts

The clip quickly went viral, with fans cheering her creativity and asking for more fitness insights. One user wrote, "Loving this exercise advice, so helpful. I want to know more about neck pain? If you can give me some tips please."

Another simply said, "😂😂 I love your content mam❤️." More comments followed: “U r literally awesome 😍” and “Your saari looking so beautiful ❤️.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Akon Mumbai Concert: Here's Fastest Way To Reach NESCO Goregaon Without Facing Traffic Delays

Akon Mumbai Concert: Here's Fastest Way To Reach NESCO Goregaon Without Facing Traffic Delays

Adah Sharma Shows 'Kaddu Workout' To Fix Posture: 'Do This For 31 Days & Change Your Life'

Adah Sharma Shows 'Kaddu Workout' To Fix Posture: 'Do This For 31 Days & Change Your Life'

R Madhavan SHOCKED By This 91-Year-Old Man In Singapore Who Works 12-Hour Shifts – Watch Viral...

R Madhavan SHOCKED By This 91-Year-Old Man In Singapore Who Works 12-Hour Shifts – Watch Viral...

Isha Ambani Hosts Dinner Gala For LACMA Board Members At Mumbai's Antilia

Isha Ambani Hosts Dinner Gala For LACMA Board Members At Mumbai's Antilia

Rapper Badshah Launches Premium Vodka 'Shelter 6': Here's How Much A Bottle Would Cost You

Rapper Badshah Launches Premium Vodka 'Shelter 6': Here's How Much A Bottle Would Cost You