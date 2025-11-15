Adah Sharma Shows 'Kaddu Workout' To Fix Posture: 'Do This For 31 Days & Change Your Life'

In a world where most of us spend hours hunched over phones, laptops, and tablets, Adah Sharma has found a hilariously desi way to remind everyone about posture health. The actress, known for her unconventional fitness ideas and sense of humour, shared a new routine that instantly grabbed attention — a core workout done using a lauki, which she jokingly referred to as kaddu. And just like that, the “Kaddu Workout 3.0” was born.

Adah's 'kaddu core workout'

Wearing a muted printed saree, Adah demonstrated three simple exercises using the vegetable as a prop. The routine is designed for anyone who spends too much time scrolling, texting, or sitting in the same position. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Core workout 3.0. Do this for 31 days, 20 reps and change your life.”

Watch the video below:

She also encouraged fans to try it themselves, adding in the comments, "Kaun kaun karega Kaddu core Workout 3.0? Tag me jab karoge I will respost ❤️".

Internet reacts

The clip quickly went viral, with fans cheering her creativity and asking for more fitness insights. One user wrote, "Loving this exercise advice, so helpful. I want to know more about neck pain? If you can give me some tips please."

Another simply said, "😂😂 I love your content mam❤️." More comments followed: “U r literally awesome 😍” and “Your saari looking so beautiful ❤️.”