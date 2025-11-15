Isha Ambani Hosts Dinner Gala For LACMA Board Members At Mumbai's Antilia

When the Ambanis throw a gathering, it’s rarely anything short of spectacular—and this week was no exception. Isha Ambani opened the doors of the iconic Antilia residence in Mumbai to host a warm, elegant dinner for the board members of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).

Keeping the spotlight firmly on the evening’s purpose rather than her wardrobe, Isha opted for an understated yet sharply tailored brown pantsuit. With her hair pulled back into a neat bun and minimal jewellery, just a pair of classic studs, she embodied effortless refinement.

The Mumbai soirée arrived at an interesting time for the museum. LACMA recently announced five new additions to its board of trustees, and Isha is among the distinguished names joining the panel. Along with David Kaplan, Wendi Murdoch, Andy Song, and Maggie Tsai, she now contributes to a diverse group representing retail, entertainment, finance, technology, and global philanthropy. Their inclusion takes LACMA’s voting trustees to 58, in addition to eight life trustees.