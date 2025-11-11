 Isha Ambani Co-Hosts Dinner Gala With Anna Wintour In New York, Looks Snatched In Purple-Wine Ensemble
Isha Ambani turned heads in New York City as she co-hosted the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Dinner alongside Anna Wintour, Zac Posen, and Chloe Malle at The Crane Club in West Chelsea on November 10.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Isha Ambani in New York City | Image Courtesy: Instagram (Elder Ordonez)

When fashion meets power, Isha Ambani knows exactly how to strike the balance. The business mogul and style maven turned heads in New York City as she co-hosted the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Dinner alongside Anna Wintour, Zac Posen, and Chloe Malle at The Crane Club in West Chelsea on November 10. The evening celebrated innovation in fashion, and Isha, true to form, arrived as a statement of quiet luxury.

Take a look:

Decoding Isha's purple-wine chic look

For the high-profile evening, Isha slipped into a deep purple-wine ensemble that redefined modern power dressing. Her look included a corseted blouse with an inverted neckline and structured boning that sculpted her waist, layered beneath a tailored, cropped blazer featuring padded shoulders, a sparkling stone button, and a sharp lapel. The fitted silhouette of the top accentuated her frame with clean lines and subtle structure.

Dharmendra Hospitalised In Mumbai: Look Back At The Veteran Actor's Viral Fitness Video At 89
Isha further styled her chic look with a matching pencil skirt that hugged her figure and featured a sleek back slit for a refined finish – all completed with a belt with a jewel-studded buckle that cinched the look together.

Kris Jenner Wows In Hot-Red Vintage Dress With Pistol For Her 70th James Bond-Themed Birthday Party
Unlike her usual love for statement jewels, Isha kept things understated this time with no diamonds, no ornate necklaces, just a pair of black pointed pumps. Isha’s makeup was equally glowing with a dewy base, soft pink lids, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips, while her hair was styled in soft waves parted down the middle.

In a room filled with A-listers from the fashion industry, Isha's look clearly stole the show with understated glamour.

