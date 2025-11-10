 Kris Jenner Wows In Hot-Red Vintage Dress With Pistol For Her 70th James Bond-Themed Birthday Party
Kris Jenner Wows In Hot-Red Vintage Dress With Pistol For Her 70th James Bond-Themed Birthday Party

Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday was a star-studded, James Bond-inspired extravaganza at Jeff Bezos’ mansion.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
article-image

Trust Kris Jenner to make 70 look like a red-carpet moment straight out of a Bond movie. Hosted at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Hosted at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s $165 million Beverly Hills mansion, the soirée was nothing short of a Met Gala, with A-listers arriving in dazzling couture. With the James Bond theme, Kris brought pure Hollywood drama with a look which was equal part daring and elegant.

Decoding Kris Jenner's 70th birthday look

Exuding 90s Hollywood glamour, Kris arrived in a ravishing Givenchy Haute Couture gown designed by Alexander McQueen from the Fall/Winter 2002 collection featuring a fiery crimson strapless dress with dramatic ruffles and a flowing train. The figure-hugging silhouette was complemented with sleek black gloves, stunning pairs of vintage Van Cleef & Arpels ruby-and-diamond earrings, and a vintage diamond bracelet by Bvlgari.

But Kris didn’t stop there. For the ultimate Bond-girl touch, she carried a single red rose and a sleek pistol prop.

A star-studded guest list

Inside the star-studded celebration, the guest list was as glittering as her jewels. According to reports, Oprah Winfrey, Adele, Paris Hilton, Naomi Watts, Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, Gayle King, Niecy Nash, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were all in attendance — each channeling suave spy chic in tuxedos, sequins, and gowns worthy of a red carpet.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan was, of course, in full force! Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, and Rob joined the festivities, along with their partners and Kris' longtime beau, Corey Gamble.

