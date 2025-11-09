 Dakota Johnson Looks Jaw-Dropping In ₹8 Lakh Valentino Red Chiffon Dress With Bold Cut-Outs For Latest Photoshoot
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleDakota Johnson Looks Jaw-Dropping In ₹8 Lakh Valentino Red Chiffon Dress With Bold Cut-Outs For Latest Photoshoot

Dakota Johnson Looks Jaw-Dropping In ₹8 Lakh Valentino Red Chiffon Dress With Bold Cut-Outs For Latest Photoshoot

Actress Dakota Johnson stuns in Valentino’s ₹8 lakh crimson chiffon dress for the brand’s Cruise 2026 campaign, marking her debut as global ambassador under Alessandro Michele.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
Dakota Johnson for Valentino | Instagram

Hollywood beauty Dakota Johnson is painting the town red (quite literally) as she steps into her newest fashion chapter with Valentino. The 36-year-ols actress wows in the Italian luxury house's Cruise 2026 campaign, marking her debut as Valentino's global ambassador under creative director Alessandro Michele. And true to form, her first look is already setting the internet ablaze.

Take a look:

Read Also
Vaani Kapoor Reveals Her Fitness Secret: 'No Fad Diets, 14-Hours Fasting' | EXCLUSIVE
article-image

Dakota stuns as Valentino muse

Captured in a cinematic still conceptualised and shot by Michele himself, Johnson lounges on the floor in a crimson chiffon mini-dress. With a phone casually in hand and her gaze soft yet magnetic, the image radiates effortless sensuality. Sharing the first picture from the campaign, the fashion label wrote, "Intimacy in frame."

FPJ Shorts
Alexander Bublik's Underarm Serve Prompts Hilarious Reaction From Carlos Alcaraz Ahead Of ATP Finals 2025; Video
Alexander Bublik's Underarm Serve Prompts Hilarious Reaction From Carlos Alcaraz Ahead Of ATP Finals 2025; Video
Should Mosque Imams Take Up A Second Job To Sustain Themselves: Debate After Aurangabad Imam Is Photographed Selling Groceries After Prayers
Should Mosque Imams Take Up A Second Job To Sustain Themselves: Debate After Aurangabad Imam Is Photographed Selling Groceries After Prayers
Dakota Johnson Looks Jaw-Dropping In ₹8 Lakh Valentino Red Chiffon Dress With Bold Cut-Outs For Latest Photoshoot
Dakota Johnson Looks Jaw-Dropping In ₹8 Lakh Valentino Red Chiffon Dress With Bold Cut-Outs For Latest Photoshoot
GUJCET 2026 Exam Scheduled For March 29; Application Dates To Be Announced Soon
GUJCET 2026 Exam Scheduled For March 29; Application Dates To Be Announced Soon

Decoding her fiery red look

Now, talking about the her look. The show-stealing romantic ensemble oozes Valentino’s timeless love affair with red, costing a jaw-dropping $9,900 (nearly ₹8 Lakhs). It featured a flowing silhouette, off-the-shoulder neckline, and strategic waist cutouts. The knotted detailing along the waist adds structure, while the fabric’s lightness keeps the look ethereal.

Read Also
Ariana Grande Dazzles In Indian Designer Rahul Mishra's Handcrafted Emerald Gown For Wicked: Part...
article-image

Johnson keeps her styling minimal with a pair of white patterned tights, a black Panthea bag, and powder-blue heels resting nearby. The actress rounded off with her signature glam featuring soft waves, a barely-there makeup look, and a whisper of gloss.

Read Also
Ananya Panday Dons ₹1.10 Lakh Turquoise Lehenga, Later Goes Wild In Cheetah Look For Her Friend's...
article-image

Inside Valentino’s “Nocturne” Campaign

Set against the backdrop of Valentino’s "Nocturne" theme, the campaign explores the liminal space between sleep and wakefulness — a poetic intersection where luxury meets introspection. Directed by Renell Medrano and photographed by Marili Andre, it captures Dakota in a surreal, almost dreamlike state, which is intimate yet commanding.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dakota Johnson Looks Jaw-Dropping In ₹8 Lakh Valentino Red Chiffon Dress With Bold Cut-Outs For...

Dakota Johnson Looks Jaw-Dropping In ₹8 Lakh Valentino Red Chiffon Dress With Bold Cut-Outs For...

Treat Kidney Stones With This Effective Supplement

Treat Kidney Stones With This Effective Supplement

Ariana Grande Dazzles In Indian Designer Rahul Mishra's Handcrafted Emerald Gown For Wicked: Part...

Ariana Grande Dazzles In Indian Designer Rahul Mishra's Handcrafted Emerald Gown For Wicked: Part...

What Is Bird Theory? The Viral Relationship Test That Reveals If Your Partner Truly Cares

What Is Bird Theory? The Viral Relationship Test That Reveals If Your Partner Truly Cares

Which Country Drinks Most Alcohol? India's Rank Will Shock You

Which Country Drinks Most Alcohol? India's Rank Will Shock You