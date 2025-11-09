Dakota Johnson Looks Jaw-Dropping In ₹8 Lakh Valentino Red Chiffon Dress With Bold Cut-Outs For Latest Photoshoot

Dakota Johnson for Valentino | Instagram

Hollywood beauty Dakota Johnson is painting the town red (quite literally) as she steps into her newest fashion chapter with Valentino. The 36-year-ols actress wows in the Italian luxury house's Cruise 2026 campaign, marking her debut as Valentino's global ambassador under creative director Alessandro Michele. And true to form, her first look is already setting the internet ablaze.

Take a look:

Dakota stuns as Valentino muse

Captured in a cinematic still conceptualised and shot by Michele himself, Johnson lounges on the floor in a crimson chiffon mini-dress. With a phone casually in hand and her gaze soft yet magnetic, the image radiates effortless sensuality. Sharing the first picture from the campaign, the fashion label wrote, "Intimacy in frame."

Decoding her fiery red look

Now, talking about the her look. The show-stealing romantic ensemble oozes Valentino’s timeless love affair with red, costing a jaw-dropping $9,900 (nearly ₹8 Lakhs). It featured a flowing silhouette, off-the-shoulder neckline, and strategic waist cutouts. The knotted detailing along the waist adds structure, while the fabric’s lightness keeps the look ethereal.

Johnson keeps her styling minimal with a pair of white patterned tights, a black Panthea bag, and powder-blue heels resting nearby. The actress rounded off with her signature glam featuring soft waves, a barely-there makeup look, and a whisper of gloss.

Inside Valentino’s “Nocturne” Campaign

Set against the backdrop of Valentino’s "Nocturne" theme, the campaign explores the liminal space between sleep and wakefulness — a poetic intersection where luxury meets introspection. Directed by Renell Medrano and photographed by Marili Andre, it captures Dakota in a surreal, almost dreamlike state, which is intimate yet commanding.