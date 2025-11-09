Which Country Drinks The Most Alcohol In 2025? India's Rank Will Shock You

Representational Image |

Raise your glass or maybe hold it because the world’s drinking map for 2025 is in, and it’s filled with a few surprises. According to the Statista Research Department and World Population Review 2025, the list of top alcohol-consuming countries proves one thing: culture, geography, and even climate have a lot to do with how much a nation drinks. And yes, while Russia keeps its infamous crown, India’s position on the chart might just surprise you.

Top 10 most alcohol consumption country

Russia

Russia once again leads the pack with an annual consumption of 16.8 litres per person. Vodka still rules the glass, but the country’s newer love for craft beers and boutique distilleries adds a modern twist to its centuries-old drinking culture.

Greece

With 14.5 litres per person, Greece continues its wine-soaked legacy. From ouzo by the sea to sunlit vineyards in Santorini, drinking here is more a celebration than a pastime.

Lesotho, Africa

Lesotho is the list’s dark horse, with 12.9 litres per capita. Traditional maize brews like joala dominate, making this small southern African nation a surprising contender.

Madagascar

At 12.1 litres per head, Madagascar’s love affair with toaka gasy, a homemade sugarcane spirit, keeps the island buzzing.

Djibouti

records 12 litres per person, mixing imported whiskies with traditional distillations inspired by its diverse African and Middle Eastern roots.

Others on the list

From Grenada's fiery rum and Poland's heritage vodka to Bulgaria's booming wine scene and Australia's beachside beer culture, the rest of the top ten showcases how drinking traditions define identity across continents.

But, where is India?

Despite its growing nightlife scene and booming craft beer market, India consumes about 4.98 litres per person per year, far lower than the global leaders. The reasons are religious beliefs, high taxes, and liquor bans in certain states keep consumption modest.

Yet urban India tells a different story. Cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi are seeing a sharp rise in premium whisky and wine sales, driven by young professionals and changing social norms.