 5 Iconic Breakfast Places In South Bombay You Must Try
From old-world Irani cafés to chic vegan brunch spots, discover where South Bombay serves up its most iconic and irresistible breakfasts.

Saturday, November 08, 2025
article-image

Mornings in South Bombay are unlike anywhere else- where heritage charm meets modern cafe culture. The aroma of freshly brewed coffee mingles with the salty sea breeze, and the city’s finest breakfast spots open their doors to a loyal crowd of foodies, artists, and early risers. Whether you’re craving a classic bun maska, a healthy smoothie bowl, or a buttery croissant with a view, these iconic cafés perfectly capture the spirit of SoBo mornings.

Kyani & Co., Marine Lines

Established in 1904, Kyani & Co. is Mumbai’s quintessential Irani café, offering a timeless breakfast experience steeped in old-world charm. Its checkered floors, antique mirrors, and no-nonsense service transport you to another era. The Bun Maska with Irani Chai remains unbeatable- soft, buttered bread dipped into milky, cardamom-scented tea. Don’t miss their Akuri on Toast, a spicy Parsi-style scrambled egg dish that locals swear by.

Gaylord, Churchgate

A South Bombay institution since 1956, Gaylord is part fine-dining restaurant, part European-style bakery. Its morning spread is legendary, served in a lush open courtyard that feels like a European escape in the heart of Mumbai. Start your day with their Freshly Baked Croissants or Eggs Florentine, and grab a Chicken Puff or Chocolate Eclair from their bakery counter on your way out. Gaylord balances nostalgia with indulgence- a perfect breakfast classic.

Suzette, Nariman Point

If your idea of breakfast leans toward chic and wholesome, Suzette is your spot. This French-style crêperie and café is known for its healthy, authentic fare and minimalist vibe. The Buckwheat Crêpes filled with ham, cheese, and egg are a signature, while their Granola Bowl with yogurt and honey is a lighter choice. Pair it with their signature Cold Brew or French Press Coffee for a perfectly balanced start to your day.

Boujee Cafe, Kemps Corner

True to its name, Boujee Cafe is where SoBo’s stylish crowd flocks for a luxe breakfast. The interiors are chic, the vibe is relaxed, and the menu feels like a global brunch dream. Try the Truffle Scrambled Eggs or Avocado Toast with Feta and Pomegranate- both visually stunning and delicious. Their Iced Spanish Latte is also a must-try for coffee lovers. It’s the perfect blend of glamour and comfort.

Earth Cafe, Churchgate

Earth Cafe brings a plant-forward, guilt-free twist to breakfast in South Bombay. With vegan, gluten-free, and high-protein options, it’s ideal for health-conscious foodies. Their Tofu Scramble and Vegan Pancakes are crowd favourites, while the Detox Smoothies are a great post-workout pick-me-up. The cafe’s earthy tones and minimal décor make it a peaceful morning spot.





