Mumbai LitFest 2025: Top 10 People To Spot At Literature Live At NCPA

By: Rahul M | November 08, 2025
Mumbai LitFest 2025 is currently taking place from November 7th to November 9th at NCPA, Nariman Point. Here are the top 10 people you must see:
Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan, author of two best-selling books, will be speaking at multiple panels
All images from LitFest website
Booker Prize-winning author Shehan Karunatilaka is the author of two acclaimed novels, plus a short story collection and five children’s books. He co-wrote the 2023 biopic 800 and lives in Sri Lanka with his family
Former Chief Justice of India and author Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud will be speaking and launching his book at Mumbai LitFest 2025
Author Shashi Tharoor will also leading a panel and launch his new book at the literature event
Actors Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan will be speaking at a panel, along with authors Rashmi Mehta and Shalini Pradhan
Indian poet and novelist Jerry Pinto will also be at the Mumbai LitFest 2025. He is an acclaimed writer and translator who has won many awards for his writing
Novelist & columnist Shobhaa De will be speaking and launching her book at the event. She is author of over 26 books
Journalist & media entrepreneur Faye D'Souza will be speaking at a session
Meet Novelist, poet and musician Jeet Thayil, who is the speaker at a panel at the fest
Novelist and poet Omar Musa, who is also a rapper, will be speaking at a panel
Thanks For Reading!