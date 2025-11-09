Mumbai LitFest 2025: Last Day To Attend Literature Live! Check Day 3 Complete Schedule

After two days of immersive conversations, book launches and literary delights, Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest reaches its grand finale today. The 16th edition of Mumbai's iconic literary celebration is currently taking place at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point, and on Day 3 (Sunday, November 9) you can still walk in free and experience a powerful mix of reading sessions, performance theatre, workshops and author dialogues.

So, if you’re heading to NCPA today for an array of literary sessions, here’s your complete Day 3 schedule and things you can do:

Mumbai LitFest 2025 Day 3 schedule | Sunday, November 9

Mumbai Bookies

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM at Tata Garden

Start early with a silent reading session under the palms. Bring a book you love and join a quiet community of readers nestled among the greenery for two uninterrupted hours of literary calm.

And Here I Am

11:00 AM – 12:15 PM at Godrej Theatre

Watch the raw, electrifying Palestinian coming-of-age play performed by Ahmed Tobasi, followed by a post-show discussion with chair Ketaki Varma. The performance explores identity, displacement and hope.

Picnic With Playwrights

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM at Tata Garden

Grab a picnic mat and tune into a vibrant outdoor exchange with playwrights Ashutosh Potdar, Shikha Talsania and Vinita Sud Belani accompanied by live piano by artist Kaizad Gherda.

Fragmentations

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM at Experimental Theatre

Join historians Sam Dalrymple and Dinyar Patel as they delve into a fascinating new book exploring five partitions of the Indian subcontinent. The session promises a compelling look at history beyond the familiar narrative.

When A Woman Writes

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM at Little Theatre

In this panel, two female writers Yang Shuang‑zi and Regina Lin with chair Shubhangi Swarup will discuss female friendship, writing across cultures and the unconventional journeys that define their work.

Mind Games (Workshop)

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM at Elevator Lobby

Hosted by crime writer Helene Flood, this hands-on workshop walks you through plotting, character-building and suspense techniques that breathe life into thrilling narratives.

Read Also Mumbai LitFest 2025: Top 10 People To Spot At Literature Live At NCPA

Between Somewhere And Everywhere

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM at Experimental Theatre

Authors Jeet Thayil and Omar Musa with chair Iffat Nawaz are set to explore memory, migration and identity through stories that travel across continents and generations.

A Wish Upon The Sky

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM at Little Theatre

A vibrant showcase of 12 emerging poets reading in Hindi, English and Marathi, from rap to ghazal. If you’re here to feel the pulse of Mumbai’s live poetry scene, this is it.

Mumbai Montage

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM at Experimental Theatre

Join the launch of "The Only City" edited by Anindita Ghose, followed by a panel including Raghu Karnad and Ranjit Hoskote. They’ll explore how Mumbai’s stories are shaped by memory, migration and cosmopolitan chaos.

You Cheeky Devil!

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM at Godrej Theatre

Catch this lively, fast-paced quiz where authors battle wits over book trivia, titles and puns. Expect laughter, competition and plenty of “aha” moments.

Point Of Origin

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM at Little Theatre

Art historian Ashok Vajpeyi and curator Sangeeta Raghavan discuss the cosmic art of S. H. Raza and his influence on Indian modernism.

Staging Culture (Workshop)

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM at Sea View Room

Theatre-maker Ahmed Tobasi leads an interactive workshop on using personal stories and creativity to spark cultural change.

Love Bites

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Godrej Theatre

Join author Paromita Vohra in conversation with Neil Bhoopalam at the launch of "Love Sex Aur India: The AOIAnthology" — a bold look at desire, identity and the Indian intimate self.

Celebrating Women: On Balance

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Little Theatre

Authors Amrita Mahale, Jane Borges and Pronoti Datta discuss working-women, literature and city life — all chaired by Supriya Nair.

Changing Tracks

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM at Little Theatre

Witness the launch of "Railsong" with director Alankrita Shrivastava and writer Rahul Bhattacharya, exploring India’s railways and girls who dared to dream beyond.

Passion Between The Pages

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM at Tata Theatre

Dive into the book "The Sensual Self" by Shobhaa Dé and her conversation with actor-director Lillete Dubey about love, agency and Indian women owning their stories.

Literature Live! Awards 2025

8:00 PM – 9:00 PM at Experimental Theatre

The festival winds down with the prestigious awards ceremony honouring the lifetime achievement of author Vinod Kumar Shukla and recognising outstanding books in fiction, non-fiction and business.