Sex Matters: Menopause Is An Emotional Cleansing Phase

Taking contraceptive pills will definitely bring hormonal changes in your body. | Representational Image

I am in a live-in relationship with a man. He insists on me taking contraceptive pills which I am against because I am afraid they will bring hormonal changes. Please advise- PK, Navi Mumbai

Yes, you are right. Taking contraceptive pills will definitely bring hormonal changes in your body. They contain high levels of hormones which have their side effects too. Common side effects can include nausea, headaches, breast tenderness, and mood changes. The brain and skin are the biggest sex organs. So enjoy sex life to your fullest by kissing, cuddling, and oral sex. But avoid Intercourse as an unexpected unwanted pregnancy will lead to bitter consequences. Birth control pills do not protect against sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), so using condoms is necessary for STD prevention. Trust and emotional maturity in a relationship is very much needed. Sex is not the only sign of expression of love. He must respect your 'no' with love. Fulfilling his desire and giving-in for sex by taking contraceptive pills for fun is a red-flag in the relationship.

Ever since my menopause started I have been having frequent mood swings. I am 48 year old- KB, Khar

Menopause and mood swings go hand in hand. It is the biggest transition phase of your life as puberty was. It is natural and normal to feel irritated, frustrated, angry, anxious, or depressed along with crying spells. Sometimes you may feel good too. There are changes in sexual desires also. It may decrease or it may increase. Hormones regulate the mood, focus, and energy calm through neurotransmitters. Their imbalance leads to a roller coaster ride and sleep pattern changes too. Menopause is an emotional cleansing phase. All suppressed emotions and hurt upsurge for clearance. Note the repeated disturbances and write them down. Work on it for clearance and eventually you will come up gracefully. Your whole system is re-calibrating. You can take help from a counsellor if it is affecting your relationship. Embrace your menopause with white hair and growing wisdom.

During a business trip to Delhi six months ago I had unprotected sex with a call girl. Now I am having boils with puss on my body. What should I do? AS, Bandra

Kindly visit a skin specialist and get yourself checked for Sexually Transmitted Infections.

Dr Hetal Gosalia, Samadhan Health Studio. Queries may be sent to fpj.sexmatters@gmail.com