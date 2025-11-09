 Masik Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Know Date, Tithi, Rituals, Significance And More About The Auspicious Day
Masik Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated every month on the Ashtami date of the Krishna Paksha. This is special because Lord Krishan's incarnation took place on the Ashtami date of the Krishna Paksha.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Masik Krishna Janmashtami 2025 | Canva

This year, the festival will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

This sacred occasion is also known as Masik Janmashtami, which holds deep religious meaning for devotees across India and the world. This day is dedicated to Lord Krishna. But, along with Lord Krishna, his birth parents Vasudev and Devaki, his foster parents Nand Baba and mother Yashoda, Lord Krishna's brother Balram, and his sister Subhadra are also worshipped.

About Masik Krishna Janmashtami 2025

Masik Krishna Janmashtami is different from the annual Janmashtami, which is celebrated in the month of Bhadrapada (August-September). The festival is observed on the Ashtami (eighth day) of the Krishna Paksha, which is the dark fortnight of the lunar cycle.

Masik Krishna Janmashtami offers an opportunity to devotees towards Lord Krishna and to seek his blessing. It is believed that fasting on the monthly Krishna Janmashtami destroys sins and fulfills all wishes. Worshipping Bal Gopal on this day gives the blessings of having a child. Devotees also get salvation by observing this fast.

Puja vidhi

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit Lord Krishna on this day to seek blessings.

But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home. Prepare an asan and put a cloth on it. Place the idol of Lord Krishna and offer yellow flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite the Geeta, and finally perform Lord Krishna's Aarti.

