Ishaan Khatter Brings Modern Menswear Cool To Palm Springs Film Festival In Cropped Blazer Look

By: Aanchal C | January 08, 2026

Ishaan Khatter turned heads at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where he attended the gala for his film Homebound

The actor graced the red-carpet in a sleek black-and-white ensemble crafted by designer duo Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, known for their modern take on classic tailoring

The standout element of the look was a cropped velvet blazer, adding a fashion-forward twist to the otherwise timeless silhouette

He layered the blazer over a crisp white shirt, keeping the styling sharp and structured

High-waisted black trousers completed the outfit, lending a refined, elongated finish that balanced the cropped jacket effortlessly

Minimal yet edgy accessories elevated the look, with silver bracelets, chic shoes and black sunglasses bringing in a dose of attitude and modern flair

Grooming played its part too, as Ishaan sported a neatly groomed beard and perfectly styled curly hair

Thanks For Reading!

Nita Ambani Makes Jaw-Dropping Entry In Pink Saree With ₹5.41 Crore Watch, Lotus-Shaped Diamond...
Find out More