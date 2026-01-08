Ishaan Khatter Brings Modern Menswear Cool To Palm Springs Film Festival In Cropped Blazer Look

By: Aanchal C | January 08, 2026
Ishaan Khatter turned heads at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where he attended the gala for his film Homebound
The actor graced the red-carpet in a sleek black-and-white ensemble crafted by designer duo Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, known for their modern take on classic tailoring
The standout element of the look was a cropped velvet blazer, adding a fashion-forward twist to the otherwise timeless silhouette
He layered the blazer over a crisp white shirt, keeping the styling sharp and structured
High-waisted black trousers completed the outfit, lending a refined, elongated finish that balanced the cropped jacket effortlessly
Minimal yet edgy accessories elevated the look, with silver bracelets, chic shoes and black sunglasses bringing in a dose of attitude and modern flair
Grooming played its part too, as Ishaan sported a neatly groomed beard and perfectly styled curly hair
