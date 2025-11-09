 Ariana Grande Dazzles In Indian Designer Rahul Mishra's Handcrafted Emerald Gown For Wicked: Part Two
Pop icon Ariana Grande recently stepped out in a breathtaking custom creation by ace Indian designer Rahul Mishra.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
article-image

Pop icon Ariana Grande continues her spellbinding fashion streak for Wicked: Part Two, and this time, she's doing it in desi couture. The beloved singer and actress recently stepped out in a breathtaking custom creation by ace Indian designer Rahul Mishra, proving that fantasy and fashion can coexist beautifully when imagination meets craftsmanship.

Take a look:

Ariana Grande turns Rahul Mishra muse

Ariana oozed fairytale charm in a otherworldly gown created under the artistic direction of stylist Law Roach, paying homage to the enchanting Emerald City. The strapless number featured a shimmering canvas of emerald sequins, glass beads, and metallic threads, painstakingly hand-embroidered by Indian artisans. The detailing reflects the city’s surreal skyline, with every glimmer resembling a tower of light.

article-image

The ensemble was completed with a jaw-dropping blush-pink skirt, featuring a voluminous silhouette and intricate shimmering motifs. What makes the gown even more poetic is its colour story. From the deep emerald green, symbolic of grandeur and mystique, blooms a soft pink gradient, representing purity and warmth — a nod to Glinda’s dual nature of power and grace.

In Rahul Mishra’s own words, "This piece is a dialogue between imagination and hand — between the fantasy world of Wicked and the very real magic our artisans create every day."

Ariana let the intricate couture do the talking by opting for minimal accessories. She paired the gown with just a pair of delicate diamond earrings, a sleek high bun, and soft pink glam featuring flushed cheeks, rosy lids, and nude lips.

article-image

With this look, Ariana not only paid homage to the universe of Wicked but also spotlighted Indian craftsmanship on a global stage — and desi fans are loving it.

