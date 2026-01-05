By: Rutunjay Dole | January 05, 2026
Magh Kumbh Mela 2026 Food Places: From Dehati Rasgulla To Pandit Ji Ki Chaat, Here Are Top 5 Eateries In Prayagraj
Prayagraj has variety of fast food options & authentic Indian delicacies. During the Magh Kumbh Mela the city will exhibit its food hubs for millions of pilgrims.
1. Pandit Ji Ki Chaat A local chaat corner famous for Aloo Tikki, Tamatar Chat, Dahi Vada, Pani Puri.
Instagram @a_foodie_on_the_pr
Hari Ram & Sons: Offers unique, generations-old Samosas and Namkeens.
Instagram @hariramandsons
Another well-known shop for authentic and delicious street food and chaat options.
Jaiswal Dosa Corner Loved by locals, this south Indian restaurant serves different types of Dosa options.
Instagram @alankrit_prayagi
Dehati Rasgulle Ending the list with dessert, this place serves one of the most popular rasgulle in the town that too made in pure ghee.