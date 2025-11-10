Natasha Poonawalla’s Power Dressing Is A Masterclass With Subtle Glamour

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 10, 2025
Natasha Poonawalla’s latest look proves that minimalism can still make a statement. She wore a crisp white shirt from Dior paired with high-waisted, black velvet flared trousers from Valentino
White shirts are wardrobe staples - perfect for everything from boardroom meetings to dinner dates. But Natasha’s Dior shirt redefined the classic. It featured a structured neckline with an off-shoulder twist and an asymmetrical drape
Adding to its uniqueness, the shirt had a front zipper running through the middle, introducing a bold and edgy touch. The one-sleeve slip and sleek fit elevated the whole look
The Valentino trousers were pure luxury- black velvet flares that added richness and depth to her ensemble. Velvet can be tricky, but when done right, it oozes sophistication
She completed her look with a minimal approach- a black clutch and subtle jewelry that didn’t compete with her outfit. Her soft waves and neutral makeup tied everything together
Just recently in London, Natasha stunned in a Schiaparelli Ready-to-Wear Spring 2025 outfit. The sculptural red ensemble, designed by Daniel Roseberry
Whether it’s Dior’s structured elegance or Schiaparelli’s dramatic artistry, Natasha continues to blur the lines between fashion and art
