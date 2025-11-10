Who Is Rawish Rubab? Pakistan Idol Singer That Got Actor Fawad Khan Teary-Eyed

Reality shows often bring forth hidden musical treasures, and Pakistan Idol has just found one in Rawish Rubab- a rising singer whose emotional rendition of “Jis Din Se Piya Dil Le Gaye” (originally sung by Noor Jehan in 1956) is taking the internet by storm.

A performance that moved Fawad Khan to tears

In episode 9 of Pakistan Idol, Rawish Rubab’s performance left not just the audience, but even judge Fawad Khan, visibly emotional. As her melodious voice filled the room, Fawad was seen tearing up, describing her singing as “deeply moving.” Fans online are calling it one of the most memorable moments of this season.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who is Rawish Rubab?

Rawish Rubab is not just a contestant- she’s a student and performer who studied at Punjab University, Lahore. Before gaining national attention through Pakistan Idol, Rubab had already built a modest following by posting clips of herself singing at public events and family gatherings. Her younger brother often accompanies her in these performances, showcasing their shared love for music.

Since the episode aired, social media has been buzzing with admiration for Rubab’s voice. The video of her singing “Jis Din Se Piya Dil Le Gaye” has gone viral, with users praising her “unconventional yet mesmerizing” tone.

One user wrote, “What is that voice, dawg?” while another commented, “It’s unusual but so nice.” Others compared her voice to the nostalgic sounds of the 90s. One tweet humorously said, “This is the kind of voice my auntie would have on a random CD in her car.”

Another viral post read, “If this were the mid-1990s, it would’ve already been sampled in three hip-hop songs.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A new voice in Pakistan’s music scene

Though not much personal information about Rawish is publicly available, her raw talent and old-world charm are quickly making her one of the most talked-about contestants this season. Her ability to blend classical depth with modern emotion has struck a chord with both younger audiences and music purists.

As Pakistan Idol progresses, fans are eagerly watching to see what Rawish Rubab performs next- and whether this young artist from Lahore will go on to become Pakistan’s next big musical sensation.