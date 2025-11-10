 Who Is Rawish Rubab? Pakistan Idol Singer That Got Actor Fawad Khan Teary-Eyed
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWho Is Rawish Rubab? Pakistan Idol Singer That Got Actor Fawad Khan Teary-Eyed

Who Is Rawish Rubab? Pakistan Idol Singer That Got Actor Fawad Khan Teary-Eyed

Pakistan Idol’s Rawish Rubab becomes an overnight sensation after her heartfelt performance moves Fawad Khan to tears and wins over the internet with her soulful, unconventional voice

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 07:47 PM IST
article-image

Reality shows often bring forth hidden musical treasures, and Pakistan Idol has just found one in Rawish Rubab- a rising singer whose emotional rendition of “Jis Din Se Piya Dil Le Gaye” (originally sung by Noor Jehan in 1956) is taking the internet by storm.

A performance that moved Fawad Khan to tears

In episode 9 of Pakistan Idol, Rawish Rubab’s performance left not just the audience, but even judge Fawad Khan, visibly emotional. As her melodious voice filled the room, Fawad was seen tearing up, describing her singing as “deeply moving.” Fans online are calling it one of the most memorable moments of this season.

Who is Rawish Rubab?

FPJ Shorts
Prem Chopra, 90, Hospitalised At Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, CONFIRMS Family Member
Prem Chopra, 90, Hospitalised At Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, CONFIRMS Family Member
Freebies Worth Over ₹20 Crore Seized In By-Election Of Just One Seat In Rajasthan
Freebies Worth Over ₹20 Crore Seized In By-Election Of Just One Seat In Rajasthan
'Grateful To Be Back': Shreyas Iyer Shares Injury Update, Enjoys Beach Day Out in Australia
'Grateful To Be Back': Shreyas Iyer Shares Injury Update, Enjoys Beach Day Out in Australia
Delhi Car Blast: High Alert Sounded After Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station; 8 Dead
Delhi Car Blast: High Alert Sounded After Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station; 8 Dead

Rawish Rubab is not just a contestant- she’s a student and performer who studied at Punjab University, Lahore. Before gaining national attention through Pakistan Idol, Rubab had already built a modest following by posting clips of herself singing at public events and family gatherings. Her younger brother often accompanies her in these performances, showcasing their shared love for music.

Since the episode aired, social media has been buzzing with admiration for Rubab’s voice. The video of her singing “Jis Din Se Piya Dil Le Gaye” has gone viral, with users praising her “unconventional yet mesmerizing” tone.

One user wrote, “What is that voice, dawg?” while another commented, “It’s unusual but so nice.” Others compared her voice to the nostalgic sounds of the 90s. One tweet humorously said, “This is the kind of voice my auntie would have on a random CD in her car.”

Another viral post read, “If this were the mid-1990s, it would’ve already been sampled in three hip-hop songs.”

A new voice in Pakistan’s music scene

Though not much personal information about Rawish is publicly available, her raw talent and old-world charm are quickly making her one of the most talked-about contestants this season. Her ability to blend classical depth with modern emotion has struck a chord with both younger audiences and music purists.

As Pakistan Idol progresses, fans are eagerly watching to see what Rawish Rubab performs next- and whether this young artist from Lahore will go on to become Pakistan’s next big musical sensation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Rawish Rubab? Pakistan Idol Singer That Got Actor Fawad Khan Teary-Eyed

Who Is Rawish Rubab? Pakistan Idol Singer That Got Actor Fawad Khan Teary-Eyed

'Caught Devendra Fadnavis Midnight Snacking On Dark Chocolates', Reveals Amruta Fadnavis While...

'Caught Devendra Fadnavis Midnight Snacking On Dark Chocolates', Reveals Amruta Fadnavis While...

World's Top 10 Must-Visit Countries: Your Ultimate 2026 Travel Bucket List

World's Top 10 Must-Visit Countries: Your Ultimate 2026 Travel Bucket List

Tamil Actor Abhinay Dies Due To Prolonged Liver Disease: Don't Ignore THESE Early Symptoms Before...

Tamil Actor Abhinay Dies Due To Prolonged Liver Disease: Don't Ignore THESE Early Symptoms Before...

'Imagine The Level Of Negligence': Netizens Slam Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Trust As Gutka Stains, Used...

'Imagine The Level Of Negligence': Netizens Slam Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Trust As Gutka Stains, Used...