'Caught Devendra Fadnavis Midnight Snacking On Dark Chocolates', Reveals Amruta Fadnavis While Giving Inside Tour Of 'Varsha'- Maharashtra CM's Residence In Mumbai

Nestled in the upscale Malabar Hill area of south Mumbai, Varsha Bungalow is more than just the official residence of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra- it’s a symbol of authority, heritage, and understated grandeur. Sprawled across nearly 12,000 square feet, the bungalow blends history with functionality, serving as both a family home and a space for official meetings and events.

A return to the iconic address

In April 2025, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his family moved back into Varsha, marking his return to the residence after several years. The move came after minor renovations and his daughter’s board exams concluded. The residence has previously housed several of Maharashtra’s political leaders, making it one of the most significant government properties in the state.

Functionality meets aesthetic simplicity

A recent YouTube video by Curly Tales gave viewers an exclusive look inside this prestigious bungalow, hosted by Amruta Fadnavis, the CM’s wife. The interiors reflect a blend of elegance and practicality-neutral tones like whites and creams brighten the space, while polished wooden flooring adds warmth. Formal wooden furniture and classic décor define the interiors, but personal touches such as family photos, artwork, and religious idols lend it a homely charm.

The dining area stands out with its all-white setting and vibrant yellow chairs, adding a cheerful pop of color. Every element inside Varsha feels deliberate- curated to convey dignity, balance, and sophistication while maintaining the traditional feel of a government residence.

During their conversation, Amruta Fadnavis revealed the eating habits of family members. She mentioned how they try eating as a family but it it rarely happens given their busy schedules. When asked about who's the mid-night snacker in the family, Amruta didn't take much time mentioning that its the CM himself, "Midnight snacking is all about Devendra Fadnavis. He loves dark chocolate and I have many a times caught him sneaking in late night and grabbing some from the fridge."

A serene green escape

Beyond its walls lies Varsha’s lush garden, a peaceful retreat filled with trees of various kinds, including coconut palms. The garden also houses pets- a calf and a macaw named Chicken, reflecting the family’s fondness for nature and animals. Amruta Fadnavis often spends her mornings feeding birds and enjoying quiet moments here, away from Mumbai’s chaos.

Varsha isn’t just a home- it’s a statement of Maharashtra’s political and cultural identity. Located amidst some of Mumbai’s most expensive real estate, it stands as a reminder that even in the city’s bustling heart, spaces of power can also exude calm, balance, and timeless grace.