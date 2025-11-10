'Imagine The Level Of Negligence': Netizens Slam Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Trust As Gutka Stains, Used Tea Cups Spotted In Pics Shared Online

The recently unveiled exquisitely carved murals on the walls of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya- depicting scenes from the divine life of Prabhu Shri Ram, have drawn mixed reactions online. While devotees praised the craftsmanship and artistic beauty of the carvings, the focus quickly shifted to an unexpected concern: the lack of cleanliness at the sacred site.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Photos trigger backlash

After the official social media handle of the Ram Mandir posted images of the carvings on X (formerly Twitter), several users noticed dirt, stains, and discarded items lying around the unfinished sculptures. Used paper cups were seen dumped near the murtis, and visible marks and stains were spotted on the walls, a sight that disappointed many devotees who hold the temple in the highest reverence.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens wuestion cleanliness standards

Several users expressed their dismay over what they termed as negligence and disregard for the sanctity of the temple premises. One user wrote, "Did you build this with the 5000 crore+ donation given from the blood, sweat, and heartfelt devotion of Hindus? And forget about building it-there was such haste in the showmanship that you didn't even deem it necessary to have someone clean up a disposable cup after drinking tea from it? Become a servant, and instead you've turned into a contractor, no shame must have come to you."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user commented, "Wtf why there is ghutka stains on the mandir wall? Is there no cctv to catch them? You built a sacred mandir still you are not able to make it clean. Shame on the trust."

Calls for accountability

The disappointment extended beyond just criticism of cleanliness. For many, it became a reflection of how such revered spaces are maintained in India. One user voiced their concern, saying, "This is one of the most important moments in our civilizational history. And THIS is how you've executed it? The site is not even opened to public and we already have stains and trash all over the place? Is this how we maintain temples in India? I feel we Hindus have failed ourselves if we allow such things to happen inside our temple premises! No use of Ramrajya when Shri Ram's birthplace is going to be shabby and unclean."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has yet to issue an official statement on the matter. However, the viral images have reignited discussions around cleanliness, accountability, and the need to preserve the sanctity of religious sites in the country.