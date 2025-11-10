Delhiites Complain Of Eye Irritation Due To High AQI: 5 Must-Follow Tips To Keep Your Eyes Safe

As Delhi’s air quality nosedives to the “severe” category post-Diwali, residents across the city are now battling more than just breathing problems- they’re struggling with burning eyes, constant itching, and excessive watering. Ophthalmologists in the national capital have reported a sharp 60% rise in eye-related ailments over the past week, warning that the toxic smog is as harmful to the eyes as it is to the lungs.

Polluted air triggering eye problems

Doctors explain that eyes are among the first organs to suffer during a pollution spike since they’re directly exposed to airborne pollutants. Harmful gases like nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide, along with carbon and dust particles, react with the moisture in the eyes, causing chemical irritation, redness, and inflammation. Many Delhites are complaining of burning sensations, dryness, and watery eyes, symptoms that have significantly worsened after the festival season.

Children and elderly most at risk

Experts caution that children’s eyes are particularly vulnerable, as they tend to spend more time outdoors and are at a higher risk of developing allergic conjunctivitis or eye infections. Meanwhile, senior citizens, who often have lower tear production, experience increased dryness and discomfort in such conditions. Doctors recommend that older adults stay indoors during peak pollution hours, especially in the early morning and late evening when smog concentration is highest.

Preventive eye care during high pollution days

-Use Lubricating Eye Drops: Keep your eyes moist by using preservative-free artificial tears 2–3 times a day. This helps flush out pollutants and relieves dryness or irritation.

-Avoid Contact Lenses & Heavy Eye Makeup: Contact lenses can trap dust and toxins, worsening discomfort. Stick to glasses for now, and avoid kajal or mascara, which can irritate sensitive eyes.

-Wear Protective Eyewear Outdoors: Whenever you step out, wear wraparound sunglasses or clear glasses to shield your eyes from dust, smoke, and other airborne particles.

-Wash Eyes Frequently: Rinse your eyes gently with clean, cold water several times a day to remove pollutants that may have settled on the surface.

-Limit Outdoor Exposure During Peak Smog Hours: Avoid going out early in the morning or late at night when pollution levels are at their worst. Keep children and the elderly indoors as much as possible.

When to seek medical help

Doctors warn that persistent irritation or redness should not be ignored, as untreated cases can lead to long-term damage to the cornea and tear glands. In severe cases, medical evaluation and prescribed medication may be necessary.

As Delhi continues to grapple with hazardous air, residents are urged to take proactive steps to safeguard their eyes- because in this smog-filled season, protection and prevention are key to clearer vision and healthier living.