New Year's Eve 2026: 7 Last Minute, Easy Cocktails To Make At Home

By: Rahul M | December 31, 2025
Classic Champagne Cocktail: Sugar cube, bitters, topped with champagne. Effortless, elegant, and perfect for midnight toasts
All images from Canva
Picante: Tequila, lime juice, agave, fresh chilli. Spicy, bold, and a hit with adventurous drinkers
Spiced Rum & Cola: Rum, cola, and a squeeze of lime. Familiar, festive, and impossible to mess up
Gin & Tonic with a Twist: Gin, tonic, and herbs or citrus. Crisp, classy, and easy to elevate with what you have
Berry Mimosa: Champagne with berry juice or muddled berries. Fruity, fun, and perfect for celebrations
Whiskey Ginger: Whiskey with ginger ale and a lime wedge. Bold, smooth, and great for sipping all night
Cosmopolitan (Cosmo): Vodka, cranberry juice, triple sec, lime. Pink, punchy, and a total NYE classic
