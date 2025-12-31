First Full Moon Of 2026 To Light Up The Sky This Weekend: What Does 'Wolf Moon' Signify?

The night sky is set for a spectacular show as the first full moon of 2026, popularly known as the Wolf Moon, rises this weekend. Adding to the excitement, this lunar event is also a supermoon, meaning it will appear noticeably larger and brighter than an average full moon.

When is the Wolf Supermoon in 2026?

The Wolf Supermoon will reach peak illumination on January 3, 2026, at 10:03 GMT. Skywatchers will get the best views during the evening hours of January 2 and January 3, shortly after sunset, when the Moon appears closest to the horizon and looks especially dramatic.

Why is it called the Wolf Moon?

January’s full moon has long been called the Wolf Moon, a name rooted in ancient traditions. Historically, wolves were often heard howling outside villages during harsh winter nights, leading Native American and European cultures to associate the sound with this time of year. While the name is symbolic, it remains one of the most well-known lunar titles in popular astronomy.

What makes this moon a supermoon?

A supermoon occurs when the full Moon aligns closely with perigee, the point in its orbit when it is nearest to Earth. Because the Moon follows an elliptical path, its distance varies each month. At perigee, the Moon sits about 363,300 km from Earth, compared to over 405,500 km at its farthest point, known as apogee.

When these two events overlap, a full Moon and perigee, the Moon can appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter, making it especially striking to the naked eye.

A rare cosmic coincidence

This Wolf Supermoon is even more special as it closely aligns with Earth’s perihelion, the moment when our planet is closest to the Sun. While this doesn’t affect the Moon’s size, the timing makes this celestial alignment relatively uncommon and fascinating for astronomy enthusiasts.

Jupiter joins the show

Adding to January’s skywatching highlights, Jupiter will reach opposition about a week after the Wolf Moon. During opposition, the giant planet rises at sunset and sets at sunrise, shining at its brightest point of the year. With clear skies, Jupiter will be easily visible without a telescope.

The January Wolf Moon marks the last supermoon in a sequence that began in October 2025. Previous supermoons in this cycle included the Harvest Moon, Beaver Moon, and Cold Moon, making this the closing chapter of a rare lunar run.