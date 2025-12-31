New Year's Eve 2026: 7 Lip-Smacking Appetizers You Can Serve At House Parties

By: Rahul M | December 31, 2025
Mini Sliders (Veg & Chicken) Sliders are the ultimate party food, handheld, filling, and endlessly customisable. Guests can grab one without sitting down, and the mix of juicy patties, soft buns, and sauces makes them an instant comfort-food hit.
All images from Canva
Nachos scream party vibes. With melted cheese, jalapeños, olives, salsa, sour cream, and guac, it’s a sharable snack that keeps people hovering around the table.
Cheese & Charcuterie Board: Effortlessly classy, this spread offers something for everyone, cheeses, crackers, fruits, nuts, and dips. It works as a grazing table all night long and looks Instagram-worthy
Crispy Spring Rolls: Crunchy on the outside and flavour-packed inside, spring rolls are universally loved. They’re easy to prep in advance, simple to serve, and taste even better with a variety of dipping sauces
Stuffed Mushrooms: These bite-sized delights feel gourmet but are surprisingly simple. Filled with cheese, herbs, or a spicy stuffing, they’re rich, savoury, and perfect for guests who want something indulgent yet light
Chaat Cups A desi twist always wins hearts. Individual chaat cups, think aloo chaat or corn chaat. are tangy, spicy, and fun to eat
Chicken or Paneer Tikka Skewers: Smoky, juicy, and protein-packed, tikka skewers are a guaranteed hit. They’re easy to hold, packed with bold flavours, and keep guests satisfied
