World's Top 10 Must-Visit Countries: Your Ultimate 2026 Travel Bucket List

If 2026 is the year you plan to pack your bags and explore the world, you’re in luck—the results are in! The Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 have just unveiled the world’s top 10 best countries, as voted by millions of travel enthusiasts. This year’s rankings show a shift in how people travel, from choosing authenticity over opulence, slow exploration over rushed itineraries, and local flavours over fine dining.

From Japan’s serene beauty to Canada’s wild landscapes, here’s your go-to list for destinations that deserve a spot on your 2026 bucket list.

Japan (Score: 95.36)

For the third year running, Japan holds its crown as the world’s best country. Travellers are captivated by its seamless blend of tradition and modernity, from ancient shrines and tranquil cherry blossoms to Tokyo’s neon skyline. The nation’s unmatched hospitality, exquisite cuisine, and scenic beauty continue to make it irresistible.

Greece (92.31)

Leaping from tenth to second place, Greece shines brighter than ever. The islands of Santorini and Crete, Athens’ historic charm, and the azure Aegean waters make it a sun-drenched dream. With world-class resorts and warm local hospitality, Greece offers the perfect blend of culture, comfort, and coastline.

Portugal (92.08)

Portugal is where old-world charm meets coastal adventure. From the cobbled streets of Lisbon and Porto to the surf-friendly beaches of Algarve, it’s a destination that caters to every traveller. Its soulful Fado music, hearty cuisine, and fairytale castles only add to its timeless appeal.

Italy (92.02)

Italy remains an eternal favourite, a country where every city feels like a living museum. Rome’s history, Florence’s art, Venice’s romance, and Tuscany’s vineyards promise endless beauty. With more UNESCO World Heritage Sites than any other country, Italy continues to define cultural excellence.

Spain (91.96)

Spain’s energy is infectious, from flamenco beats in Seville to tapas trails in Madrid. Travellers are also exploring lesser-known regions like the Basque Country and Granada, discovering a nation that celebrates life, food, and festivals like no other.

Turkey (91.91)

Bridging Europe and Asia, Turkey enchants with its history, flavours, and warm hospitality. Whether it’s the bazaars of Istanbul, the fairy chimneys of Cappadocia, or the turquoise coastlines, Turkey offers a sensory overload steeped in culture and sustainability.

Ireland (91.59)

The Emerald Isle continues to charm with its rolling green hills, coastal drives, and storytelling locals. From Dublin’s lively pubs to the Cliffs of Moher, Ireland offers a journey that feels both intimate and awe-inspiring.

Croatia (91.56)

With over a thousand islands and mediaeval towns straight out of a postcard, Croatia is a coastal paradise. The Dalmatian coast, national parks like Plitvice, and Game of Thrones-esque fortresses make it a gem of the Adriatic.

France (91.24)

Beyond Paris' glamour lies a country rich in diversity, from Provence’s lavender fields to Bordeaux’s vineyards and the French Alps. France’s culinary excellence, cultural depth, and effortless style keep it perennially irresistible.

Canada (90.94)

Rounding off the list is Canada, a land of lakes, mountains, and multicultural charm. From Vancouver’s coastal views to Banff’s wilderness and Toronto’s cosmopolitan energy, it’s the perfect mix of adventure and serenity.