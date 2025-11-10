'Tum Agli Brand Ambassador Ho': Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Bharti Singh Flaunting Her ₹20 Lakh Bulgari Serpenti Watch

Comedian Bharti Singh recently had a major fangirl moment that turned into one of the most wholesome celebrity exchanges on the internet. Her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, surprised her with a luxurious Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas watch, and Bharti couldn’t resist showing it off online- even tagging global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who happens to be the brand’s ambassador. What followed next melted hearts across social media.

Bharti Singh’s dream gift from Haarsh Limbachiyaa

In her latest vlog, Bharti was seen beaming with joy as she flaunted her Serpenti collection watch- a blend of 18-karat rose gold and stainless steel, adorned with diamonds and a green lacquered dial. The luxury timepiece, valued at around ₹20.5 lakh, was gifted to her by Haarsh as a surprise.

Amid laughter, Bharti playfully said, “Priyanka Chopra, maine bhi le li watch, sun rahi ho kya?” When Haarsh teased her asking if Priyanka would even watch her vlog, Bharti urged her fans to share the video widely so it could reach the actress.

Priyanka Chopra’s heartwarming reaction

Well, the internet did its job! The vlog reached Priyanka Chopra, who responded in the most adorable way possible. The actress commented,

“Main dekh rahi hoon aur tumpe yeh watch itni achchi lag rahi hai mujhse bhi zyada. Tum Bvlgari ki agle ambassador ho. Bas abtak unko maloom nahi tha.”

(Translation: “I’m watching your vlog, and the watch suits you even better than it suits me. You’re the next Bvlgari ambassador-they just don’t know it yet.”) Priyanka also sent love to Bharti and her family, leaving fans touched by her humility and kindness.

Adding to the excitement, Diljeet Tejnani, the Senior Art Director at Bvlgari, chimed in: “Priyanka ma’am ke saath saath hum sab BVLGARI se sun rahe hain @bhartisingvlog ji- so honoured to see our Serpenti collection on you.”

This acknowledgment from the luxury brand made the moment even more special for Bharti.

About the iconic Bvlgari Serpenti collection

The Serpenti line is one of Bvlgari’s most iconic designs, symbolizing elegance, power, and transformation. Celebrities across the world- from Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya to Anne Hathaway, have often been spotted wearing pieces from this luxurious collection.

In essence, Bharti Singh’s lighthearted vlog turned into a viral moment of positivity, blending humor, admiration, and celebrity warmth. Priyanka Chopra’s sweet acknowledgment not only made Bharti’s day but also reminded everyone why she remains a global favorite- effortlessly classy, yet deeply connected to her fans.