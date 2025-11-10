Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Nov 10th, 2025 To Nov 16th, 2025 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | November 10, 2025
Dear Aries, this week reignites your spark and confidence. This is an excellent phase for action, travel, or agreements and contracts. Financial dealings may feel tricky. Be mindful of your temper and reactions
Dear Taurus, this week ignites a burst of energy and enthusiasm. Be mindful not to come across as overly assertive, impatient or demanding. Rushing will not bring faster results. You may learn new skills
Dear Gemini, this week you may feel a wave of emotional inspiration and the urge to take bold new steps. Financial matters could take centre stage. If needed, seek advice from an expert or someone experienced
Dear Cancerians, this week brings busyness, movement, and a sense of empowerment. Leadership opportunities or added responsibilities may come your way. Aim for smart work rather than hard work.
Dear Leo, you are emerging from a dull or uninspiring phase. You are being nudged to reignite your spark — take action toward your goals, particularly in your career or financial pursuits. Say yes when inspiration strikes.
Dear Virgo, this week calls for structure, discipline, hard work and grounded action. Focus on organization, productivity, and the small yet essential tasks. Clear clutter and set routines. Pay attention to your diet and digestion.
Dear Libra, this week highlights shifts in your work dynamics. It is time for clear, rational thinking and for decluttering both your mind and environment. Productive conversations and practical decisions with family are indicated.
Dear Scorpio, this week break free from restrictive patterns, outdated beliefs, or conventional ways of thinking. Networking with individuals from different backgrounds shall bring value. A fresh work opportunity could appear.
Dear Sagittarius, this week turns your focus toward finances and long-term stability. Believe wholeheartedly that you are capable and deserving of abundance. On a personal note, emotional matters may feel a bit complex.
Dear Capricorn, this week may bring conflict or differing opinions. Aim for peaceful resolutions. New work, collaborations, or projects may start. In love, it is a good time to heal connections and bond on a deeper level.
Dear Aquarius, this week may feel slightly challenging as you strive for progress and faster results. Avoid overthinking or over analyzing situations that are beyond your reach.
Dear Pisces, a personal situation could become emotionally challenging. Other parts of your life show promise. New, positive beginnings — especially around finances — may arrive. Focus on your ambitions and achievements.
