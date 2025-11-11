 WATCH: Shilpa Shetty's Dumbbell Challenge At 50 Goes Viral; Bollywood Actress Says 'Looks Easy...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWATCH: Shilpa Shetty's Dumbbell Challenge At 50 Goes Viral; Bollywood Actress Says 'Looks Easy...'

WATCH: Shilpa Shetty's Dumbbell Challenge At 50 Goes Viral; Bollywood Actress Says 'Looks Easy...'

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s latest dumbbell challenge has gone viral, proving that true fitness lies in balance and control.

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Shilpa Shetty performs dumbbell challenge | Instagram

Bollywood’s fitness icon Shilpa Shetty is once again setting the internet abuzz, this time with a deceptively simple dumbbell challenge that’s left even the fittest fans stunned. Known for her unwavering dedication to health and yoga, the 50-year-old actress continues to prove that age is just a number when it comes to strength and flexibility.

Read Also
Vaani Kapoor Reveals Her Fitness Secret: 'No Fad Diets, 14-Hours Fasting' | EXCLUSIVE
article-image

Shilpa Shetty shows fiery dumbbell moves

In her latest Instagram post, Shilpa is seen attempting a dumbbell workout that looks effortless until you try it yourself. The video begins with her standing in a wide-legged stance, hands behind her back, and a dumbbell placed on the floor behind her. Without glancing back even once, she bends down gracefully, maintaining perfect posture, and picks up the dumbbell—all while relying solely on her core strength and balance.

Check out the viral fitness video below:

FPJ Shorts
Jurassic World: Rebirth OTT Release Date Locked- Here's To Everything About Scarlett Johansson's Latest Film In India?
Jurassic World: Rebirth OTT Release Date Locked- Here's To Everything About Scarlett Johansson's Latest Film In India?
BMC Elections 2025: Govt School Students Draw Reservation Lottery, 50% Wards Reserved For Women – Full List Inside
BMC Elections 2025: Govt School Students Draw Reservation Lottery, 50% Wards Reserved For Women – Full List Inside
Pine Lab's IPO Fully Subscribed On The Last Day Of Initial Share Sale
Pine Lab's IPO Fully Subscribed On The Last Day Of Initial Share Sale
Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Star Samyuktha Shanmuganathan Engaged To Former CSK Player Aniruddha Srikanth? Here's What We Know
Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Star Samyuktha Shanmuganathan Engaged To Former CSK Player Aniruddha Srikanth? Here's What We Know

She captioned the video, “Looks easy until you actually try it! Trust your core (and the dumbbell behind you). Now it’s your turn to give this a go.” Fans and fitness enthusiasts flooded the comments with admiration, calling her move “next-level core control.”

Read Also
Dharmendra Hospitalised In Mumbai: Look Back At The Veteran Actor's Viral Fitness Video At 89
article-image

Shilpa's love for fitness challenge

Just a few days earlier, Shilpa impressed her followers with a yoga routine focused on balance and grounding. Performing a challenging asana, she balanced on her toes with heels together, maintaining poise as she folded her hands in a prayer position and slowly raised them overhead.

Read Also
What Shilpa Shetty Eats To Stay So Fit At 50?
article-image

According to the actress, this pose not only strengthens the feet, ankles, calves, knees, and thighs but also improves concentration while stimulating the Muladhara (root) chakra — the foundation of mental and physical stability.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Shilpa Shetty's Dumbbell Challenge At 50 Goes Viral; Bollywood Actress Says 'Looks Easy...'

WATCH: Shilpa Shetty's Dumbbell Challenge At 50 Goes Viral; Bollywood Actress Says 'Looks Easy...'

India Food Forum 2025 Begins At Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre

India Food Forum 2025 Begins At Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre

Isha Ambani Co-Hosts Dinner Gala With Anna Wintour In New York, Looks Snatched In Purple-Wine...

Isha Ambani Co-Hosts Dinner Gala With Anna Wintour In New York, Looks Snatched In Purple-Wine...

Delhi Car Blast: Know About THIS 800-Year-Old Temple Near Red Fort That Survived A Shocking...

Delhi Car Blast: Know About THIS 800-Year-Old Temple Near Red Fort That Survived A Shocking...

'Money Doesn’t Buy Manners': X Post On How Indians Treat Air Hostesses Goes Viral, Sparks Heated...

'Money Doesn’t Buy Manners': X Post On How Indians Treat Air Hostesses Goes Viral, Sparks Heated...