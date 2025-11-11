WATCH: Shilpa Shetty's Dumbbell Challenge At 50 Goes Viral; Bollywood Actress Says 'Looks Easy...'

Shilpa Shetty performs dumbbell challenge | Instagram

Bollywood’s fitness icon Shilpa Shetty is once again setting the internet abuzz, this time with a deceptively simple dumbbell challenge that’s left even the fittest fans stunned. Known for her unwavering dedication to health and yoga, the 50-year-old actress continues to prove that age is just a number when it comes to strength and flexibility.

Shilpa Shetty shows fiery dumbbell moves

In her latest Instagram post, Shilpa is seen attempting a dumbbell workout that looks effortless until you try it yourself. The video begins with her standing in a wide-legged stance, hands behind her back, and a dumbbell placed on the floor behind her. Without glancing back even once, she bends down gracefully, maintaining perfect posture, and picks up the dumbbell—all while relying solely on her core strength and balance.

Check out the viral fitness video below:

She captioned the video, “Looks easy until you actually try it! Trust your core (and the dumbbell behind you). Now it’s your turn to give this a go.” Fans and fitness enthusiasts flooded the comments with admiration, calling her move “next-level core control.”

Shilpa's love for fitness challenge

Just a few days earlier, Shilpa impressed her followers with a yoga routine focused on balance and grounding. Performing a challenging asana, she balanced on her toes with heels together, maintaining poise as she folded her hands in a prayer position and slowly raised them overhead.

According to the actress, this pose not only strengthens the feet, ankles, calves, knees, and thighs but also improves concentration while stimulating the Muladhara (root) chakra — the foundation of mental and physical stability.