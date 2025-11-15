R Madhavan SHOCKED By This 91-Year-Old Man In Singapore Who Works 12-Hour Shifts – Watch Viral Video

Actor R Madhavan was left deeply moved after coming across a viral video featuring a 91-year-old man in Singapore who still works gruelling 12-hour shifts. The clip, originally recorded by Australian vlogger Laing, has struck an emotional chord online, sparking conversations about resilience and the quiet strength found in ordinary lives.

Viral video that melted R Madhavan's heart

In the video, Laing recounts noticing an elderly man diligently cleaning a restroom in Singapore and feeling compelled to check on him. "I noticed a really elderly man working hard in the bathroom in Singapore, so I gave him money for lunch," Laing captioned the clip. The short interaction that followed quickly went viral.

Check out the video below:

Laing begins with a gentle, "How are you?" The elderly worker responds softly, "I am okay." When Laing follows up with, "How's your day?" the man mishears him and replies, "91 years old." Stunned, Laing exclaims, "No way! You're still working. You're the man, brother."

Curious about the man’s routine, Laing asks, "What time you finish work?" to which the senior responds, "7 pm." Laing presses further, "How many hours you work?" The man’s calm answer, "12 hours", leaves the vlogger taken aback.

Trying to understand the secret behind his impressive stamina, Laing asks, "How do you look so healthy? What's your diet? What do you eat?" The man shrugs lightly: "Normal eating." When asked if he exercises, he replies without hesitation, "Never exercise." Laing laughs in disbelief and admiration, said "You've never exercised in your life? You're the man."

Before leaving, Laing offers a warm gesture: "Here, I've got a little tip for you, brother. A little tip. Get some lunch. Love you, brother. You're a soldier. Take care. Keep working hard."

Madhavan, moved by the exchange, shared the clip on his social media, calling attention to the elderly man’s incredible work ethic. Viewers around the world echoed the sentiment, praising both the old man’s resilience and Laing’s kindness in capturing a moment that celebrates humanity at its simplest and strongest.