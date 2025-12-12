Sholay The Final Cut X Review: Netizens Get Nostalgic Watching Big B & Dharmendra's Classic, Call It 'One Of Biggest Entertainers'

Photo Via YouTube

Sholay is back in theatres. The blockbuster, one of Bollywood's most iconic films, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Amjad Khan, among others, has been re-released as Sholay: The Final Cut on Friday, December 12. The fully restored 4K version marks the film's 50th anniversary.

Sholay The Final Cut X Review

Soon after, netizens couldn't stop sharing their reactions to watching the iconic film on the big screen decades after its 1975 release. Several called it 'one of the biggest entertainers,' while others said it was pure joy to experience the film in theatres again, especially in the restored 4K version.

Check out how netizens reacted:

A user wrote, "Veeru was truly the soul of Sholay. Every song in the film is iconic, but this one stands out for the beautiful chemistry between Dharam ji and Hema Malini ji."

Another wrote, "One of the biggest entertainer ko big screen pe dekhne ka alag hi mazaa aaya." While another said, "#Sholay on the big screen is NOT just a re-release, it's a history lesson! Gabbar, Jai-Veeru ki dosti, aur woh iconic dialogues. Yeh *mazaa* miss mat karna! #BollywoodNostalgia #SholayReRelease

Sholay The Final Cut was initially set to be screened at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa. However, it was cancelled. According to a report in Hindustan Timnes, the reason for Sholay 4K's screening being called off at the festival, a source tells us, is "Technical glitches from the makers' side."

Ramesh Sippy Reveals If Sholay Sequel In In The Works

Fans have long been demanding a sequel, and now, director Ramesh Sippy has finally revealed whether a Sholay sequel is in the works.

In an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal, Ramesh said, "Baatein hoti hain iske bare mein, lekin I have never been tempted. What I wanted to make came out right; it does not mean that I have to remake it or follow up with a sequel. One also has to understand the concept of a sequel. Amjad Khan and Sanjeev Kumar have passed away. Then, Amjad’s character was a major one. Sanjeev, shayad fir bhi another person in that getup might have worked, but certainly not Gabbar."

"You cannot… the disappointment will be there itself. I think I did not find it wise; maybe others think differently. Personally, I think Sholay should not be attempted again," added the director.