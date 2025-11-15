Veteran Actor Dharmendra To Celebrate 90th Birthday? Hema Malini & Family Make Plans As His Health Improves

Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, fondly known as the 'He-Man of Bollywood,' had sparked concerns about his health after being hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He was admitted almost two weeks ago following complaints of breathlessness. He was discharged on Wednesday morning, and his doctor stated that his treatment and recovery management will continue at his Juhu residence.

Dharmendra To Celebrate 90th Birthday

While fans and industry colleagues have been expressing concern over his health, the veteran actor is now showing improvement. With his condition stabilising, Dharmendra's family is reportedly planning to celebrate his 90th birthday on December 8. According to Bollywood Hungama, a source from the family said, "If God is willing, we will be celebrating two birthdays next month — Dharamji’s and Esha's"

As of now, there is no official confirmation.

Meanwhile, after Dharmendra was discharged, a viral video of him, secretly recorded by a hospital employee inside the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy Hospital, surfaced online.

After the video was leaked, a hospital employee was arrested for secretly recording Dharmendra and his family inside the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy Hospital. The footage showed Dharmendra lying unconscious on a hospital bed while his sons, Bobby and Sunny Deol, stood nearby with other visibly distressed family members, including Sunny’s sons Karan and Rajveer Deol.

On November 11, several reports falsely claimed that Dharmendra had passed away. Reacting to the rumours, the actor's daughter Esha Deol wrote on Instagram, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery."

Hema Malini also lashed out, saying, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy."

On the work front, Dharmendra is set to star next Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Ikkis. The film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.