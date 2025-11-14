'Disturbing And Disgusting...': Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post After Ailing Dharmendra's Video Gets Leaked

Dharmendra / Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday morning shared a cryptic post on his blog, and netizens are wondering whether he is talking about the video of ailing Dharmendra, which was leaked recently. Big B on his blog wrote, "No ethics.. no sense of responsibility.. just an avenue of personal gain, without any consideration of the moment .. Disturbing and disgusting.. (sic)."

He also tweeted, "no ethics .. कोई भी अचार-नीति नहीं (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

T 5564 - no ethics .. कोई भी अचार-नीति नहीं — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 14, 2025

While Amitabh Bachchan has not written exactly what he is talking about, some netizens are also speculating that his post his for the paparazzi, who were standing outside the Dharmendra's house.

Sunny Deol Angry At The Paparazzi

On Thursday morning, when Sunny spotted paparazzi outside his house, he shouted at them and said, "Aap logo ko ghar jaana chahiye. Aapke ghar mein maa baap hai, aapke bachche hai. Woh dekh ch****e ki tarah video khech raha hai. Sharam nahi aati."

Karan Johar, Ameesha Patel Slam Paparazzi

After Sunny's video of shouting at the paparazzi went viral, many celebrities took to social media to slam the paps. Karan Johar on his Instagram story posted, "When basic courtesy and sensitivity leaves our hearts and our actions we know we are a doomed race... PLEASE leave a family alone!!!! They are already emotionally combatting so much... "Its hearbreaking to see a paparazzi and media circus for a living legend who has contributed So massively to our cinema... this is not coverage it's DISRESPECT! (sic)."

Ameesha Patel also tweeted, "I feel it’s time For the MEDIA To leave the DEOL family alone n pls give them their PRIVACY !! (sic)."

After Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital, Amitabh Bachchan had visited his house to meet his Sholay co-star.