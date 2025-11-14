 'Disturbing And Disgusting...': Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post After Ailing Dharmendra's Video Gets Leaked
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Disturbing And Disgusting...': Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post After Ailing Dharmendra's Video Gets Leaked

'Disturbing And Disgusting...': Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post After Ailing Dharmendra's Video Gets Leaked

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday morning shared a cryptic post on his blog, and netizens are wondering whether he is talking about the video of ailing Dharmendra, which was leaked recently. Big B on his blog wrote, "No ethics.. no sense of responsibility.. just an avenue of personal gain (sic)." Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Dharmendra / Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday morning shared a cryptic post on his blog, and netizens are wondering whether he is talking about the video of ailing Dharmendra, which was leaked recently. Big B on his blog wrote, "No ethics.. no sense of responsibility.. just an avenue of personal gain, without any consideration of the moment .. Disturbing and disgusting.. (sic)."

He also tweeted, "no ethics .. कोई भी अचार-नीति नहीं (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

While Amitabh Bachchan has not written exactly what he is talking about, some netizens are also speculating that his post his for the paparazzi, who were standing outside the Dharmendra's house.

Sunny Deol Angry At The Paparazzi

FPJ Shorts
'Disturbing And Disgusting...': Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post After Ailing Dharmendra's Video Gets Leaked
'Disturbing And Disgusting...': Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post After Ailing Dharmendra's Video Gets Leaked
Splitsvilla Season 16 'Dome Look' Revealed? Netizens Suspect A King & Queen Concept In Sunny Leone & Karan Kundrra's Show
Splitsvilla Season 16 'Dome Look' Revealed? Netizens Suspect A King & Queen Concept In Sunny Leone & Karan Kundrra's Show
IND vs SA 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Left In Disbelief After Marco Jansen Cleans Him Up For Just 12 Runs; Video
IND vs SA 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Left In Disbelief After Marco Jansen Cleans Him Up For Just 12 Runs; Video
Padma Shri Awardee & 'Mother Of Trees' Saalumarada Thimmakka Passes Away At 114 In Bengaluru
Padma Shri Awardee & 'Mother Of Trees' Saalumarada Thimmakka Passes Away At 114 In Bengaluru

On Thursday morning, when Sunny spotted paparazzi outside his house, he shouted at them and said,  "Aap logo ko ghar jaana chahiye. Aapke ghar mein maa baap hai, aapke bachche hai. Woh dekh ch****e ki tarah video khech raha hai. Sharam nahi aati."

Read Also
'Woh Dekh Ch****e Ki Tarah Video...': Dharmendra's Son Sunny Deol Gets Angry At Paparazzi For...
article-image

Karan Johar, Ameesha Patel Slam Paparazzi

After Sunny's video of shouting at the paparazzi went viral, many celebrities took to social media to slam the paps. Karan Johar on his Instagram story posted,  "When basic courtesy and sensitivity leaves our hearts and our actions we know we are a doomed race... PLEASE leave a family alone!!!! They are already emotionally combatting so much... "Its hearbreaking to see a paparazzi and media circus for a living legend who has contributed So massively to our cinema... this is not coverage it's DISRESPECT! (sic)."

Read Also
'Media Circus For A Living Legend': After Sunny Deol Loses Cool, Karan Johar Slams Paparazzi
article-image

Ameesha Patel also tweeted, "I feel it’s time For the MEDIA To leave the DEOL family alone n pls give them their PRIVACY !! (sic)."

After Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital, Amitabh Bachchan had visited his house to meet his Sholay co-star.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Disturbing And Disgusting...': Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post After Ailing Dharmendra's Video...

'Disturbing And Disgusting...': Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post After Ailing Dharmendra's Video...

Splitsvilla Season 16 'Dome Look' Revealed? Netizens Suspect A King & Queen Concept In Sunny Leone &...

Splitsvilla Season 16 'Dome Look' Revealed? Netizens Suspect A King & Queen Concept In Sunny Leone &...

Farah Khan Ali SLAMS Media's Insensitivity After Mom Zarine Khan's Death & Dharmendra's Leaked...

Farah Khan Ali SLAMS Media's Insensitivity After Mom Zarine Khan's Death & Dharmendra's Leaked...

'Tumlog Bohot Dhating Karta Hai': Jackie Shroff Schools Paps For Gathering Outside Dharmendra's...

'Tumlog Bohot Dhating Karta Hai': Jackie Shroff Schools Paps For Gathering Outside Dharmendra's...

Is Zayn Malik Re-Joining One Direction After 10 Years Of Quitting The Group? Here's The Truth

Is Zayn Malik Re-Joining One Direction After 10 Years Of Quitting The Group? Here's The Truth