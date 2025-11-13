 'Woh Dekh Ch****e Ki Tarah Video...': Dharmendra's Son Sunny Deol Gets Angry At Paparazzi For Standing Outside His House - Watch
Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, and on Thursday morning, Sunny Deol was seen getting angry at the paparazzi for standing outside his house. With folded hands, he tells them, "Aap logo ko ghar jaana chahiye. Aapke ghar mein maa baap hai, aapke bachche hai. Woh dekh ch****e ki tarah video khech raha hai."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 10:58 AM IST
article-image

article-image

Ailing Dharmendra's Video Goes Viral

A video of ailing Dharmendra has made it to social media in which he is seen lying on a bed with his family members, including Sunny and Bobby Deol, by his side. The veteran actor's first wife, Prakash Kaur, is seen crying inconsolably in the video.

The video is shared by an Instagram user named Vishal Vasita, and netizens are slamming him for sharing such a private video. Check out the video below...

Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital a few days ago. Many Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ameesha Patel, Govinda, and others visited the hospital to meet Dharmendra. On Wednesday afternoon, Amitabh Bachchan visited his Sholay co-star's house to meet him.

article-image

Sunny Deol's Team Statement About Dharmendra's Discharge

After the veteran actor was discharged, Sunny's team shared a statement, which read, "Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

