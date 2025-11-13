Dharmendra Health Update: Video Of Ailing Veteran Actor Goes Viral; Netizens Slam Instagram User For Sharing It, 'Shame On You'

Instagram

Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday morning, and a video of the ailing veteran actor has now made its way to social media, in which he is seen lying on a bed with his family members, including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, by his side. Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur, is seen crying inconsolably in the video.

The video is shared by an Instagram user named Vishal Vasita. It is not yet known whether it is a video from the hospital or his house. Check out the video below...

Netizens Slam Instagram User For Sharing Ailing Dharmendra's Video

Netizens are slamming the Instagram user for sharing the private video. A netizen commented, "You should not breach someone's privacy...this is their personal space you should not record this (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Shame on you for sharing this (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Very wrong whoever recorded this painful moment of the family..Waheguru ji kripa karo (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital a few days ago. There were reports that the actor was put on a ventilator support, but later a source had denied the reports.

Many Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and others visited the hospital to meet Dharmendra. On Wednesday afternoon, Amitabh Bachchan visited his Sholay co-star's house to meet him.

Sunny Deol's Team Statement After Dharmendra's Discharge

After Dharmendra was discharged, Sunny's team shared a statement, which read, "Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."