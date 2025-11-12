 Dharmendra's Fan, An Auto-Rickshaw Driver, Breaks Down Outside Actor's Mumbai Home After His Discharge, Says 'Admired Him Since Childhood' - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDharmendra's Fan, An Auto-Rickshaw Driver, Breaks Down Outside Actor's Mumbai Home After His Discharge, Says 'Admired Him Since Childhood' - VIDEO

Dharmendra's Fan, An Auto-Rickshaw Driver, Breaks Down Outside Actor's Mumbai Home After His Discharge, Says 'Admired Him Since Childhood' - VIDEO

Veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday morning. As news of his discharge spread, a large crowd of admirers gathered outside the actor’s Juhu residence. Among them stood an auto-rickshaw driver, clutching a handmade poster, wiping his teary eyes and offering prayers for the actor’s recovery.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
Dharmendra's Fan, An Auto-Rickshaw Driver, Breaks Down Outside Actor's Mumbai Home After His Discharge, Says 'Admired Him Since Childhood' - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra, 89, was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday morning and will continue his treatment at home, bringing immense relief to fans who had been anxiously following his health updates. The actor, who was admitted over a week ago after complaining of breathlessness, had been under constant medical supervision for several days.

As news of his discharge spread, a large crowd of admirers gathered outside the actor’s Juhu residence today morning to catch a glimpse of their beloved 'He-Man' of Indian cinema. Among them stood an auto-rickshaw driver, clutching a handmade poster, wiping his teary eyes and offering prayers for the actor’s recovery, a moment that perfectly captured the emotional bond between Dharmendra and his fans.

The auto driver, speaking to reporters, said with deep affection, “As soon as I heard that Dharmendra had arrived home, I immediately came here with my rickshaw. I couldn’t resist, I have admired his pictures since childhood. Even at his age, his personality is remarkable; he still swims, which is not easy. I pray for his speedy recovery.”

Read Also
Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Receive Treatment At Mumbai Home; Video Of Ambulance...
article-image

Video Of Ambulance At Dharmendra's House Surfaces

FPJ Shorts
'He Is Doing Fine': Dharmendra's Cousin, Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, Visits Him After Hospital Discharge, Shares Update - Video
'He Is Doing Fine': Dharmendra's Cousin, Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, Visits Him After Hospital Discharge, Shares Update - Video
Tenneco Clean Air India Raises ₹1,080 Crore From Anchor Investors A Day Before IPO Opening
Tenneco Clean Air India Raises ₹1,080 Crore From Anchor Investors A Day Before IPO Opening
Reliance Infrastructure Reports 50% Dip In Net Profit To ₹1,911.19 Crore, Looking To Raise $600 Million To Fund Growth Plans
Reliance Infrastructure Reports 50% Dip In Net Profit To ₹1,911.19 Crore, Looking To Raise $600 Million To Fund Growth Plans
MCC NEET UG 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Expected Soon; Choice Filling Extended Till Today
MCC NEET UG 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Expected Soon; Choice Filling Extended Till Today

A video shared by paparazzi accounts earlier today showed an ambulance arriving at Dharmendra’s residence, followed by his son Bobby Deol’s car. Moments later, fans were seen cheering as word spread that the actor had safely reached home.

Dr. Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy Hospital confirmed the development, saying, “He was discharged at 7:30 am. His recovery and treatment will continue at home.” Dr. Rajiv Sharma added that Dharmendra “left fully satisfied,” and that his family had made all necessary arrangements for his continued care. “He is in stable condition,” Sharma assured.

Though the Deol family has not yet issued an official statement, sources close to the family said that Dharmendra’s condition has stabilised and he will be closely monitored by doctors at home. Messages of love and prayers have poured in across social media, with fans sharing old movie clips, heartfelt notes and pictures of the actor.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dharmendra's Fan, An Auto-Rickshaw Driver, Breaks Down Outside Actor's Mumbai Home After His...

Dharmendra's Fan, An Auto-Rickshaw Driver, Breaks Down Outside Actor's Mumbai Home After His...

'He Is Doing Fine': Dharmendra's Cousin, Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, Visits Him After Hospital...

'He Is Doing Fine': Dharmendra's Cousin, Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, Visits Him After Hospital...

Meet Dharmendra's Talented Granddaughter Prerna Gill Making Waves As An Author

Meet Dharmendra's Talented Granddaughter Prerna Gill Making Waves As An Author

Govinda Health Update: Actor Had Severe Headache & Felt Dizzy Before Hospitalisation, Now Advised...

Govinda Health Update: Actor Had Severe Headache & Felt Dizzy Before Hospitalisation, Now Advised...

Anupamaa Written Update, November 12: Tension Rises As Prem's Scam In Kothari Business Is Revealed

Anupamaa Written Update, November 12: Tension Rises As Prem's Scam In Kothari Business Is Revealed