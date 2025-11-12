Dharmendra's Fan, An Auto-Rickshaw Driver, Breaks Down Outside Actor's Mumbai Home After His Discharge, Says 'Admired Him Since Childhood' - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra, 89, was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday morning and will continue his treatment at home, bringing immense relief to fans who had been anxiously following his health updates. The actor, who was admitted over a week ago after complaining of breathlessness, had been under constant medical supervision for several days.

Mumbai: As veteran actor Dharmendra arrives home from the hospital, fans gather in large numbers to catch a glimpse. Among them, an auto-rickshaw driver arrives carrying a poster, praying for the actor’s speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/M6vO1McSJ3 — IANS (@ians_india) November 12, 2025

As news of his discharge spread, a large crowd of admirers gathered outside the actor’s Juhu residence today morning to catch a glimpse of their beloved 'He-Man' of Indian cinema. Among them stood an auto-rickshaw driver, clutching a handmade poster, wiping his teary eyes and offering prayers for the actor’s recovery, a moment that perfectly captured the emotional bond between Dharmendra and his fans.

Mumbai: An auto-rickshaw driver says, "As soon as I heard that Dharmendra had arrived home, I immediately came here with my rickshaw. I couldn’t resist, I have admired his pictures since childhood. Even at his age, his personality is remarkable; he still swims, which is not easy.… pic.twitter.com/Pm0XW8vfOg — IANS (@ians_india) November 12, 2025

The auto driver, speaking to reporters, said with deep affection, “As soon as I heard that Dharmendra had arrived home, I immediately came here with my rickshaw. I couldn’t resist, I have admired his pictures since childhood. Even at his age, his personality is remarkable; he still swims, which is not easy. I pray for his speedy recovery.”

Video Of Ambulance At Dharmendra's House Surfaces

A video shared by paparazzi accounts earlier today showed an ambulance arriving at Dharmendra’s residence, followed by his son Bobby Deol’s car. Moments later, fans were seen cheering as word spread that the actor had safely reached home.

Dr. Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy Hospital confirmed the development, saying, “He was discharged at 7:30 am. His recovery and treatment will continue at home.” Dr. Rajiv Sharma added that Dharmendra “left fully satisfied,” and that his family had made all necessary arrangements for his continued care. “He is in stable condition,” Sharma assured.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On veteran actor Dharmendra’s discharge, Breach Candy Hospital’s Dr Pratit Samdani says, "He was discharged at 7:30 AM. His recovery and treatment will continue at home."



Dr Rajiv Sharma added, "He left fully satisfied, and his family has taken him home,… pic.twitter.com/yyLpCDke77 — IANS (@ians_india) November 12, 2025

Though the Deol family has not yet issued an official statement, sources close to the family said that Dharmendra’s condition has stabilised and he will be closely monitored by doctors at home. Messages of love and prayers have poured in across social media, with fans sharing old movie clips, heartfelt notes and pictures of the actor.