Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Receive Treatment At Mumbai Home; Video Of Ambulance Surfaces

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital and will continue his treatment at home. The 89-year-old actor, who was admitted over a week ago after complaining of breathlessness, had been under medical supervision for several days.

A video shared by paparazzi accounts on social media on Wednesday morning (November 12) showed an ambulance arriving at Dharmendra’s Juhu residence, followed by his son Bobby Deol's car.

According to PTI, doctors at Breach Candy hospital confirmed Dharmendra's discharge.

A report in Times Now quoted his PR representative, mentioning, "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy."

While the family has not yet issued an official statement, reports suggest that Dharmendra’s condition has stabilised and he will be monitored by doctors at home. The veteran star's well-wishers and fans have been flooding social media platforms with messages praying for his speedy recovery.