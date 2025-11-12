'Punjabi Log Haar Nahi Maante': Sunita Ahuja Prays For Dharmendra's Speedy Recovery, Video Surfaces Amid Govinda's Hospitalisation

Bollywood actor Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja said she is praying for veteran star Dharmendra's speedy recovery. A video has surfaced online which shows Sunita interacting about the Sholay actor's health with paps at Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening.

When asked about Dharmendra, Sunita told the photographers, "Govinda gaye the kal milne unse, main Mumbai mein nahi thi. Woh humare family ke sabse favourite actor hai, woh He-man hai. Main mata rani se kal se prarthna kar rahi hu ke woh jaldi se jaldi theek ho jaaye pehle ki tarah (Govinda went to meet him yesterday, but I wasn’t in Mumbai. He is our family’s favourite actor... our He-Man. I’ve been praying for his speedy recovery)."

"Meri dil se ye dua hai bas main acchi khabar sunn lu. Main bhi jaongi unko dekhne ke liye. Ho jaayenge woh theek. Punjabi log kabhi haar nahi maante. Ekdum first class ho jayenge woh (My prayer is just to hear some good news. I will also go to see him. He will get well. Punjabis never give up. He will be completely fine, first class)," Sunita added.

Govinda hospitalised

While Dharmendra was discharged on Wednesday morning, reports surfaced, claiming that Govinda was rushed to Criti Care Hospital in the wee hours of November 12 after he lost consciousness at his Mumbai residence.

Sunita's airport video came just a few hours before Govinda's hospitalisation.