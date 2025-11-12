Govinda Hospitalised In Mumbai After Losing Consciousness At Home, Undergoes Multiple Tests, Confirms Actor's Friend

Bollywood actor Govinda was hospitalised at CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, after he reportedly collapsed at his residence in the wee hours on Wednesday (November 12). The 61-year-old actor lost consciousness following a bout of disorientation.

Govinda Taken To Hospital Late Night

The news was confirmed by Govinda's friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal in a statement to NDTV. According to Bindal, Govinda was first administered medication after a telephonic consultation with a doctor but was later taken to the hospital around 1 am for emergency care.

“He was given medicine after consulting a doctor and was admitted to the hospital in emergency at 1 am,” Bindal reportedly said. He added that the actor has undergone multiple tests and is currently awaiting the results.

Bindal refrained from sharing further details regarding the 61-year-old actor's current health status.

Govinda Had Shot His Leg Accidentally Earlier This Year

Notably, in October last year, Govinda had been admitted to the same hospital after accidentally injuring his leg with a licensed revolver. The actor sustained a wound below his knee and underwent an hour-long surgery in the ICU, where the bullet was successfully removed.

According to media reports, the incident happened when Govinda was checking his licensed gun before leaving for an event in Kolkata. He was putting the gun back in his cupboard when it slipped from his hand, fell and got accidentally fired.

On November 10, he visited Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai to meet veteran actor Dharmendra, who has been hospitalised since last week.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Govinda was last seen on the screens in March when he was one of the judges on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane.