Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 30: Munni Revealed As Collector, Vrinda Tells Angad Tulsi Is In Mumbai

`The latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 opens with an investor meeting, where Mihir jokes around, prompting the investors to say they need time to consider the investment before leaving. Noina and Ritik question Mihir's behaviour. Ritik asks why he seems so disinterested in the business he built, to which Mihir replies, "Beta, jeene ki chaha khatam ho chuki hai, tum business ki baat kar rahe ho…"

Ritik reminds him that they have no money left, with Shantiniketan on mortgage, but Mihir insists that since he has handed over all his business to Ritik, there's no reason to question him.

Later, Mihir is seen getting emotional upon spotting Tulsi at the exhibition centre and begins walking towards her, while Noina tries to stop him… only to realise that she was daydreaming about it while driving the car. Anxious, she becomes determined to prevent Mihir and Tulsi's reunion.

Tulsi breaks down after seeing Mihir's stall and wanders around in distress. Meanwhile, Noina calls another investor friend to pitch their new business plan and schemes to schedule so many meetings throughout the day that Mihir and the family won't get time to visit the exhibition centre and run into Tulsi.

Vaishnavi calls Tulsi to ask about her whereabouts, but Tulsi lies, saying she won't be returning to the exhibition stall as she's feeling unwell. She tells them she will go back to the guest house to rest and asks them to manage the stall. After disconnecting the call, she thinks to herself that she can’t break down again and relive the same pain after all these years.

Later, Ritik visits the collector's office to get approval but has to wait outside as many people are ahead of him. Desperate, he asks the receptionist if he can have just five minutes with the collector. The receptionist goes inside, only to realise that the collector is none other than Munni, who once worked as a maid at Tulsi's home and had fallen in love with Ritik. He had rejected and insulted her after she pretended to talk to him on social media as Munmun. Tulsi had then asked her to leave their home and make a name for herself.

Unaware of this, Rithik does not know that the collector is Munni, now known as Manjuri. When her receptionist asks if Ritik can meet her, she denies the request, saying that the rules are the same for everyone and that anyone without an appointment must schedule one. Even Munni herself does not know that it is Ritik waiting for her.

Vrinda tells Angad that their kids met Tulsi, and a worried Angad stresses about how he will find her in Mumbai. However, Vrinda is determined that they will reunite with her one day. Emotional, Angad is overcome with memories and deeply misses Tulsi.

Later, Tulsi tells Vaishnavi and the other girls that she will no longer be present at the stall. Vaishnavi says she can’t manage it on her own, but Tulsi assures her that she is more than capable of handling it.