Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 30: Sanjay Kicks Out Krish From Poddar House While Armaan Arranges ₹85 Crore

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 30: Today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Manoj informing Abhira that he has regained the firm, now valued at Rs. 85 crore. As Abhira goes to speak with Armaan, she notices him asking Krish to leave the house. When Tanya steps in to defend her husband, Armaan also asks her to leave the house.

Later, a flashback shows Kajal overhearing Tanya and Krish's conversation about him losing all the money. Determined to teach her son a lesson, she checks Krish’s laptop and finds that his phone is synced to it. She gathers all the information and secretly exposes Krish’s actions.

Meanwhile, Armaan seeks Abhira's support as he tries to manage Rs. 85 crore in just three months. Abhira offers to help him gather such a huge amount, but Armaan instead suggests that she focus on the household and family responsibilities.

Dadi Sa is seen refusing to eat despite everyone's efforts. However, she finally eats after Armaan informs her that he has regained the firm. While Armaan struggles to get hired in a big company to secure the money, Tanya offers her help. Armaan refuses to accept Tanya’s assistance and instead asks her to request her husband to leave the house. Meanwhile, Abhira calls with news that she has landed a major case where the client is willing to pay her Rs. 1 crore. Yet, Armaan asks her to focus on family rather than work.

Before heading to Kiara's house, the Poddar family decides to wear imitation jewelry. Later in the episode, Sanjay expels his son Krish from the house.

In the end, Armaan follows Tanya's suggestion and goes to meet the client. He is offered a blank cheque for agreeing to take the case. The promo shows the client urging Armaan to accept the case, but he requests to meet the client's daughter first before making a decision. Later in the promo, Abhira senses that something might go wrong with Armaan.