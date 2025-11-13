 'Media Circus For A Living Legend': After Sunny Deol Loses Cool, Karan Johar Slams Paparazzi
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Media Circus For A Living Legend': After Sunny Deol Loses Cool, Karan Johar Slams Paparazzi

'Media Circus For A Living Legend': After Sunny Deol Loses Cool, Karan Johar Slams Paparazzi

On Thursday morning, Sunny Deol got angry at the paparazzi for standing outside his house. Later, Karan Johar took to his Instagram story to slam the paparazzi for creating a media circus of a living legend like Dharmendra. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Karan Karan / YouTube: Dharmendra

On Thursday morning, Sunny Deol got angry at the paparazzi for standing outside his house. Later, Karan Johar took to his Instagram story to slam the paparazzi for creating a media circus of a living legend like Dharmendra.

Karan wrote, "When basic courtesy and sensitivity leaves our hearts and our actions we know we are a doomed race... PLEASE leave a family alone!!!! They are already emotionally combatting so much... (sic)."

"Its hearbreaking to see a paparazzi and media circus for a living legend who has contributed So massively to our cinema... this is not coverage it's DISRESPECT! (sic)," he further wrote.

Sunny Deol Gets Angry At The Paparazzi

FPJ Shorts
Traffic Eased After Dahisar Toll Plaza Shifted Only 20 Metres Ahead, Claims Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
Traffic Eased After Dahisar Toll Plaza Shifted Only 20 Metres Ahead, Claims Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
Pune Land Deal: 'Will Seek Explanation From Dept On Double Stamp Duty Notice,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule
Pune Land Deal: 'Will Seek Explanation From Dept On Double Stamp Duty Notice,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule
ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026 Out: CISCE Class 10, 12 Time Table Released; Exams To Begin In February
ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026 Out: CISCE Class 10, 12 Time Table Released; Exams To Begin In February
Hyundai's Chairman Holds Talks With Union Minister For Petroleum To Discuss Ways To Expand Cooperation In The Shipbuilding & Maritime Industries
Hyundai's Chairman Holds Talks With Union Minister For Petroleum To Discuss Ways To Expand Cooperation In The Shipbuilding & Maritime Industries

On Thursday morning, when Sunny Deol spotted the paparazzi outside his house, he lost his cool. With folded hands, he told them, "Aap logo ko ghar jaana chahiye. Aapke ghar mein maa baap hai, aapke bachche hai. Woh dekh ch****e ki tarah video khech raha hai. Sharam nahi aati."

Read Also
'Woh Dekh Ch****e Ki Tarah Video...': Dharmendra's Son Sunny Deol Gets Angry At Paparazzi For...
article-image

Hema Malini On Dharmendra's Health

While talking to The Times of India, Hema Malini shared Dharmendra's health update and said, “It has not been an easy time for me. Dharamji’s health is a matter of great concern for us. His children are sleepless. I can’t afford to be weak, too many responsibilities."

"But yes, I am happy he’s back home. We are relieved he is out of the hospital. He needs to be among the people he loves. Baki toh sab upar wale ke haath mein hai (Everything else is in the hands of the Almighty). Please pray for us," she further added.

Read Also
Dharmendra Health Update: Video Of Ailing Veteran Actor Goes Viral; Netizens Slam Instagram User For...
article-image

Dharmendra's Video Goes Viral

On Thursday, a video of ailing Dharmendra went viral on social media. In the video, the veteran actor is seen lying on the bed, and his family members, including Sunny and Bobby Deol, are standing in the room. His first wife, Prakash Kaur, is seen crying inconsolably in the video.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Media Circus For A Living Legend': After Sunny Deol Loses Cool, Karan Johar Slams Paparazzi

'Media Circus For A Living Legend': After Sunny Deol Loses Cool, Karan Johar Slams Paparazzi

Dharmendra Health Update: Hema Malini Says, 'Sab Upar Wale Ke Haath Mein Hai'

Dharmendra Health Update: Hema Malini Says, 'Sab Upar Wale Ke Haath Mein Hai'

Delhi Crime Season 3 Ending Explained: DCP Vartika VS Badi Didi; Who Dies In Final Scene?

Delhi Crime Season 3 Ending Explained: DCP Vartika VS Badi Didi; Who Dies In Final Scene?

Delhi Crime Season 3 Review: Dark, Deliberate And Disturbingly Good

Delhi Crime Season 3 Review: Dark, Deliberate And Disturbingly Good

TRP Week 44: Anupamaa & Bigg Boss 19 Hold Tight Their Position While YRKKH & Pati Patni Aur Panga...

TRP Week 44: Anupamaa & Bigg Boss 19 Hold Tight Their Position While YRKKH & Pati Patni Aur Panga...