'Media Circus For A Living Legend': After Sunny Deol Loses Cool, Karan Johar Slams Paparazzi

Instagram: Karan Karan / YouTube: Dharmendra

On Thursday morning, Sunny Deol got angry at the paparazzi for standing outside his house. Later, Karan Johar took to his Instagram story to slam the paparazzi for creating a media circus of a living legend like Dharmendra.

Karan wrote, "When basic courtesy and sensitivity leaves our hearts and our actions we know we are a doomed race... PLEASE leave a family alone!!!! They are already emotionally combatting so much... (sic)."

"Its hearbreaking to see a paparazzi and media circus for a living legend who has contributed So massively to our cinema... this is not coverage it's DISRESPECT! (sic)," he further wrote.

Sunny Deol Gets Angry At The Paparazzi

On Thursday morning, when Sunny Deol spotted the paparazzi outside his house, he lost his cool. With folded hands, he told them, "Aap logo ko ghar jaana chahiye. Aapke ghar mein maa baap hai, aapke bachche hai. Woh dekh ch****e ki tarah video khech raha hai. Sharam nahi aati."

Hema Malini On Dharmendra's Health

While talking to The Times of India, Hema Malini shared Dharmendra's health update and said, “It has not been an easy time for me. Dharamji’s health is a matter of great concern for us. His children are sleepless. I can’t afford to be weak, too many responsibilities."

"But yes, I am happy he’s back home. We are relieved he is out of the hospital. He needs to be among the people he loves. Baki toh sab upar wale ke haath mein hai (Everything else is in the hands of the Almighty). Please pray for us," she further added.

Dharmendra's Video Goes Viral

On Thursday, a video of ailing Dharmendra went viral on social media. In the video, the veteran actor is seen lying on the bed, and his family members, including Sunny and Bobby Deol, are standing in the room. His first wife, Prakash Kaur, is seen crying inconsolably in the video.