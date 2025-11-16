Arvind Kejriwal Praises 'Maharani 4' Web Series, Says It Shows The 'Ugly Reality' Of Today’s Politics; Urges People To Watch It On SonyLiv |

New Delhi, November 16: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has created a buzz on social media after urging people to watch the newly released web series Maharani 4 on SonyLIV. In a strong and straightforward message, Kejriwal said that the web series reflects the harsh truths behind today's politics.

Kejriwal took to his official social media account and said, "You must watch Maharani 4 webseries on @SonyLIV. It depicts the ugly reality of today’s politics. Kudos to the entire team for showing courage."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kejriwal's post sparked widespread reactions from the internet users, with many users agreeing that the series highlights corruption, power struggles and manipulation within the political system. However, many social media are also sharing the clips from the web series and taking a dig at Kejriwal and the government.

One of the users also reminded of the scam series on OTT platforms. The user said, "Sir i have watched Scam 1992 Harshad Mehta, Scam 2003 Telgi Story on Sony Liv. Now waiting for Liquor Scam 2024 - The Revdiwal Story."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user shared the clip from the series and said, "How he manages the media." A user also said, "Delhi waalo ne Aisa bheja hai punjab ki koi kaam nhi reh gya ....movie ka review dena pad rha h."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user took a dig at Kejriwal and said, "We are back to the golden age of jobless Kejriwal reviewing shows and movies. We missed you sir!" "Looks like the writers of Maharani 4 listened to your speeches a little too closely," said another social media user.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A user also came up with an unusual request. He asked Kejriwal to get the web series to be uploaded on YouTube, so that everyone would be able to watch it for free. He said, "Agar itna acha hai to YOUTUBE pe dalwa dijie sab dekh lenge."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Maharani 4

Maharani 4 is the fourth season of the political drama series starring Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti. The show was released on SonyLIV on November 7, 2025. This season follows Rani Bharti as she steps into national politics after previously facing serious accusations, resigning as the Chief Minister of Bihar and watching her daughter Roshni become the new CM. The new season also brings fresh problems for Rani and includes a storyline connected to the Kohinoor Diamond.

The Maharani franchise is known for its intense political storytelling, inspired by real events and personalities. It explores how power dynamics, caste politics and internal party battles shape leadership and governance. Season 4 continues this storyline with deeper conflicts and dramatic twists.

Title: Maharani Season 4

Director: Puneet Prakash

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Vipin Sharma, Kani Kusruti, Pramod Pathak, Vineet Kumar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Shardul Bharadwaj

Where To Watch: SonyLiv