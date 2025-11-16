 VIDEO: Robert Vadra Questions NDA’s Big Win In Bihar, Demands Fresh Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Robert Vadra Questions NDA’s Big Win In Bihar, Demands Fresh Elections

VIDEO: Robert Vadra Questions NDA’s Big Win In Bihar, Demands Fresh Elections

His brother-in-law and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had on Friday termed the Bihar results "truly surprising" and said "we could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning".

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
Robert Vadra | ANI

Indore: Robert Vadra, the businessman husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Sunday cast aspersions on the ruling NDA's sweeping victory in the Bihar polls, claiming they "were not conducted properly" and that fresh elections should be held there.

He made the remark while raising questions about the role of the Election Commission in the polls.

His brother-in-law and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had on Friday termed the Bihar results "truly surprising" and said "we could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning".

"The people of Bihar are actually not happy (with the poll result). Whatever has happened, it has happened because of the Election Commission. The Election Commission has helped," Vadra told the media here.

FPJ Shorts
'95 Defeats': BJP Leader Amit Malviya Mocks Rahul Gandhi’s Leadership After Bihar Poll Setback
'95 Defeats': BJP Leader Amit Malviya Mocks Rahul Gandhi’s Leadership After Bihar Poll Setback
VIDEO: Robert Vadra Questions NDA’s Big Win In Bihar, Demands Fresh Elections
VIDEO: Robert Vadra Questions NDA’s Big Win In Bihar, Demands Fresh Elections
‘Finally, My Own Home’: Maharashtra’s Dhule Woman Finds Dignity, Thanks To PM Modi’s Housing Scheme | VIDEO
‘Finally, My Own Home’: Maharashtra’s Dhule Woman Finds Dignity, Thanks To PM Modi’s Housing Scheme | VIDEO
Mumbai News: Catholics Gather To Meet To Discuss Proposed Anti-Conversion Law
Mumbai News: Catholics Gather To Meet To Discuss Proposed Anti-Conversion Law

Without naming the NDA, Vadra claimed no one agreed with the outcome of the Bihar polls.

He said, "Rahul Gandhi will meet people tomorrow. All the youth will join him, and they will launch a movement to protect democracy." Vadra reiterated that the recently concluded assembly elections in Bihar "were not conducted properly" and that fresh elections should be held there.

The businessman claimed the verdict would change if re-elections were held in the eastern state.

Read Also
'Would Win More Seats If Bihar Elections Were Free & Fair': BSP Chief Mayawati After Win In Ramgarh...
article-image

"The country needs change. Whatever wrong the government is doing, the youths do not like it. We will definitely fight for democracy," said Vadra, who is on a two-day religious visit to Madhya Pradesh. He will travel to Ujjain and other pilgrimage sites.

In Bihar, the NDA put up a stunning show, winning 202 of the state's 243 seats. Its two main constituents, the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), won 89 and 85 seats, respectively. The Mahagathbandhan, a coalition of the Congress, RJD and other parties, could bag only 35 seats.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: HAM Chief Jitan Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha Meet BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan Ahead Of Govt...

VIDEO: HAM Chief Jitan Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha Meet BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan Ahead Of Govt...

'95 Defeats': BJP Leader Amit Malviya Mocks Rahul Gandhi’s Leadership After Bihar Poll Setback

'95 Defeats': BJP Leader Amit Malviya Mocks Rahul Gandhi’s Leadership After Bihar Poll Setback

VIDEO: Robert Vadra Questions NDA’s Big Win In Bihar, Demands Fresh Elections

VIDEO: Robert Vadra Questions NDA’s Big Win In Bihar, Demands Fresh Elections

VIDEO: TMC Accuses BJP Of ‘Insulting Bengal’ Over Remarks On Raja Ram Mohan Roy

VIDEO: TMC Accuses BJP Of ‘Insulting Bengal’ Over Remarks On Raja Ram Mohan Roy

Arvind Kejriwal Praises 'Maharani 4' Web Series, Says It Shows The 'Ugly Reality' Of Today’s...

Arvind Kejriwal Praises 'Maharani 4' Web Series, Says It Shows The 'Ugly Reality' Of Today’s...