Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 16: Tulsi Heartbroken, Mihir Slaps Angad After He Marries Vrinda

Angad tells Tulsi that he could not marry Mitali, given how she had lied about the gambling, and that he only loves Vrinda. He explains that he had no choice but to marry Vrinda in a temple, secretly, and apologises to Tulsi.

Meanwhile, Mihir, at Shantiniketan, is searching for Angad. He watches the news on his phone and sees the report that Angad got married in a temple, with Tulsi present. Furious, Mihir fumes in anger, leaves Shantiniketan without a word, and asks Naina to accompany him. Together, they head straight to the temple.

At the temple, Angad tells Tulsi that he knows Mihir will be extremely angry at his decision, and he never intended to upset her either. But he truly loves Vrinda, and if nothing else, he just wants Tulsi's blessings. As Angad and Vrinda receive Tulsi's blessings, Mihir, watching from afar, shouts, "Tulsi…!" Misunderstanding her intentions, he lashes out at Tulsi, questioning how she could allow Angad to marry Vrinda when Mitali was at home, sitting at the mandap.

Angad apologises to Mihir, but Mihir, angry, slaps him. When Mihir tries to slap Angad again, Hemant stops him. Tulsi also steps in, asking him not to make a scene. Mihir says how Tulsi and Angad have already created a scene about the Viranis, and it is all over the news.

Mihir says that Angad didn't need anyone, and Mitali is waiting for him at home, but he still went ahead and got married. He also says that Tulsi is supporting him. Tulsi denies it and says she hasn't done anything. Mihir says she always does what she wants and has hurt Mitali’s life.

Mitali says that Mihir sent Tulsi to bring Angad to the mandap, but she helped him elope instead. Tulsi insists that she didn't know about Angad's plan to marry Vrinda. But Noina says that Tulsi knew everything and then shows the footage from the day Angad expressed his feelings to Vrinda, after which Tulsi had slapped him. Noina explains that her driver had seen Angad with Vrinda and decided to record the video. Mihir then questions Tulsi for not telling him about it.

Mihir says that to stop Pari from marrying Ranvijay, Tulsi had brought a random woman to her house to speak lies about him. He then begins to insult Vrinda, saying that her family is greedy. Tulsi asks him to be quiet and not react before hearing the full truth.

As Angad speaks, Noina stops him and gets emotional, saying she had so much trust in him, believing her niece Mitali would be safe with him. She tearfully declares how Angad has turned out to be a bad man.

Mihir leaves with Noina to meet Mitali at Shantiniketan. Vrinda apologises to Tulsi, while Angad assures her that he will convince Mihir and accept any punishment Mihir gives. Tulsi breaks down, revealing that her eyes have bowed in surrender for the first time, and that everything has come to an end.